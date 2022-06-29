Millie Bobby Brown and, perhaps, Chris Pratt, will star in The Electric State, the new film by the Russo brothers for Netflix

Netflix knows that, to continue leading the streaming market, it has to bet on original content that captivates the attention of the general public.

This summer, for example, the platform will premiere The Invisible Agent, the new thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The russo brothersdirectors of Avengers Endgame, are in charge of the film.

The agreement between Netflix and the Russos in 2020 has already begun to bear fruit: the filmmakers produced Tyler Rake, the action film starring Chris Hemsworth It already has a sequel on the way.

Now, as Deadline picks up, the Russo brothers are already making progress on their next project, which will see them make the leap into science fiction. Is about The Electric State And, like The Invisible Agent, the Russos want an all-star cast.

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is already on board for the movie. The actress will play a young woman in a futuristic past, traveling through the west with a mysterious robot and a most eccentric homeless man.

It’s been a long time since Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) is in talks to join the project. However, a deal has yet to be finalized.

The Electric State is based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeelyregular collaborators of the Russo brothers, have adapted Stålenhag’s work for the screenplay for the film.

Although The Electric State isn’t expected to hit the same production budget as The Invisible Agent ($200 million), it’s estimated to be around $100.125 million, which is no joke.

At a time when there are more and more streaming platforms in an oversaturated deal, having movies and series that appeal to viewers is one of the priorities for Netflix, which must regain the confidence of its investors after the spring crisis.