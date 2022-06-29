Marvel will have its new Wolverine between Zack Galifianakis or Patton Oswalt, Deadpool 3 writers joke – FayerWayer

With the resumption of the rights of several characters by Marvel, the speculations about the new Wolverine are many. Excluding Hugh Jackman, who could embody the man with Adamantium claws? Deadpool 3 writers give a couple of ideas: Zack Galifianakis or Patton Oswalt.

All in a joking tone, of course. They are the writers of Marvel’s most beloved loudmouth for a reason.

Rhett Reese, Ryan Reynolds and Paul Wernick (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke with The Post Credit Podcast, commenting on some of the qualities that the Wolverine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should have.

Let’s remember that Jackman played the character since 2000, with the first X-Men movie, directed by Bryan Singer.

The options for the new Wolverine, according to the writers of Deadpool 3

“Suggestions… it has to be someone shorter this time… So maybe a Zack Galifianakis or Patton Oswalt, someone like that…” Reese joked, continuing, “I don’t know. Look, we don’t have any inside information on that.”

“Even if we did, we couldn’t share it, but we don’t… honestly, I’d say more… (could be) an undiscovered person, because Hugh Jackman was reasonably undiscovered the first time and I think there was an initial pushback (because of), ‘Oh, it’s too tall’ or ‘It doesn’t look good’ or ‘What’s that Australian thing?’ I think if they’re playing their cards right, they should probably make him into someone we’ve never seen.”

Hugh Jackman (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In any case, for Wernick, nobody better than Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to choose the new Wolverine.

“Oh, don’t worry, they’ll play their cards right, you know, Kevin Feige, he knows what he’s doing there…he doesn’t need any of our opinions.”

The differences between the Wolverine of the comics and Hugh Jackman

When Reese refers to the complaints against Jackman, he points to the differences between the actor and the original character from the comics. Wolverine is much smaller, measuring 1.61 meters, and the Australian embodied him measuring… 1.90 meters.

Wolverine in Ultimate Spider-Man WOLVERINE (Marvel Studios/Disney XD via Getty Images)

So the “little” Galifianakis (1.70) or Oswalt (1.61) could be the most apt to show their claws at Marvel… at least, for the most radical fans, or for pranksters like Reese and Wernick.

The writers are working on the third Deadpool movie, as always, starring Ryan Reynolds. It would be the first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which took back the rights to the character, as it did with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the Scarlet Witch name, among others.