Marvel is already working on Doctor Doom with Howard Stern

Famed actor and radio host Howard Stern is involved in a Marvel project related to Doctor Doom.

Without a doubt, one of the best villains of Marvel it is Doctor Dooma character that we have already seen on other occasions in the cinema played by Julian McMahon Y Toby Kebbell. Now how will they restart The Fantastic Four It is normal that we can see Victor Von Doom in this Cinematic Universe. But the most surprising thing is that Howard Stern be involved in all this.

During his daily radio show on SiriusXM, Howard Stern accidentally confessed that he would be in Marvel Studios while his mic was open during a commercial break:

“They’ll go over the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck. I told you, I’m going to do Doctor Doom. That is the question. But trust me, I feel fucking miserable about it… I called Robert Downey, Jr. and asked him for acting techniques.”

Certain doubts arise about these words.

It must be recognized that Howard Stern has an impressive voice that recorded behind a metallic mask can be something fascinating and that can give a tone to Doctor Doom that you haven’t had before. But he is also very tall (1.96 meters) and if he wears armor and a cape like the character in the comic, the result can be impressive.

But… What movie will Doctor Doom appear in? There have been some rumors that he could do a brief cameo or even a post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since this installment could link with the series iron heart and his villain could precisely be Victor Von Doom. Although it has also been speculated that he could have his own installment of the UCM alone, being the first villain to be the protagonist, since Loki Y Scarlet Witch They don’t exactly fall into this category. Finally, the reboot of the Fantastic Four is close to getting underway, so it should not be ruled out that he will repeat as his great rival.

As they reveal all the plans they have with Doctor Doom Y Howard Sternyou can review the films of Marvel in Disney Plus.