Mare of Easttown: Unusual and biting, the best Kate Winslet series that will change your idea of ​​family and friendship | FAME

Kate Winslet She is one of the best actresses of the last decades. Her career has been recognized with important awards such as the Oscar for the movie “The Reader”. Now, the protagonist of “Titanic” returns to television with a series based on the novel “Trust” by Argentine-born writer Hernan Diaz, which tells the story of a millionaire who wants to rewrite his published biography as a novel.

The new production of Winslet has raised expectations for his previous success that gave him an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. The actress became one of the best characters in her career, breaking the aesthetic and social canons, in a shocking story.

Is about “Mare of Easttown”a miniseries starring Kate Winslet and written by Brad Ingelsbywhich appeared in 2021 and received all the applause from the specialized critics and the public. Learn more about television production and where you can see it in streaming.

Mare, in lead clothes, during a scene from the miniseries (Photo: Wiip)

WHAT IS “MARE OF EASTTOWN” ABOUT?

The series has as its center Mary Sheehan, a detective from Easttown, a discreet town in Pennsylvania, where the body of a young mother has been found. Immediately, the police will go after the clues of the person responsible or the authors behind the crime.

What could be a typical police story takes other nuances by Kate Winslet’s character: a researcher tormented by a family tragedywho seems to live bitter or hurt by life, very serious, who rarely smiles or is kind.

The core of her conflict is in her closest circle, between her daughter, her mother and her best friend. In addition, in his locality, his reputation will be corroded when the case does not find more answers or becomes more complicated with other disappearances.

“Mare of Easttown”in this way”, becomes a great television miniseries because it explores, without becoming saturated, other conflicts within a community or a family, holding the thread of a police investigation that continues to intrigue until the last chapter.

Winslet also shows all the weight and uncertainty of her protagonist with the posture, expressions, voice and other talents of her always surprising stage work, which increases the mastery of American fiction.

Mare and Evan during the police investigation (Photo: Wiip)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “MARE OF EASTTOWN”?

Kate Winslet as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan

Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross

Jean Smart as Helen Fahey

Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan

David Denman as Frank Sheehan

Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel

Neal Huff as Father Dan Hastings

Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan

John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter

Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layden

Cailee Spaeny as Erin McMenamin

Joe Tippett as John Ross

Patrick Murney as Kenny McMenamin

James McArdle as Deacon Mark Burton

Kate Winslet as Mare during the television series (Photo: Wiip)

HOW TO WATCH “MARE OF EASTTOWN”?

The miniseries “Mare of Easttown”, created by Brad Ingelsby, is available in the streaming platform catalog of hbo max. The fiction starring Kate Winslet can be seen, online, in this link.

Mare getting out of a car in television production (Photo: Wiip)

TRAILER OF “MARE OF EASTTOWN”