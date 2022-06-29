Marco Verratti robbed in Ronaldo’s villa in Ibiza: loot worth 3 million

The sensational theft, which took place on the beautiful island of Ibiza at Balearicshas aroused inevitable attention from the media for the extent of the loot that would have been stolen from the well-known protagonist of this sensational theft, Marco Verratti.

The first reconstruction: theft in Ronaldo’s villa

According to the very first information, collected and disseminated by Diarysome unknown robbers would have entered the villa owned by Ronaldo Nazario, who would not have been present at the time of the theft but an equally famous character, the PSG and National team midfielder, Marco Verratti.

The alleged record loot

The PSG player and his companions and guests would have been stolen jewels and cash worth almost 3 million euros. A huge sum that pushed the Spanish agency Efe to consult the Civil Guard, which confirmed the theft but not the sum mentioned in the Diary.

Ibiza full of footballers on vacation

The house is located in the Ibizan municipality of Sant Josep, in the Cala Jondal area, in the southern part of the island which for days has been stormed by footballers from half of Europe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi And Fabregas.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the Efe at the time of the theft in the villa there was no guest either Verratti, nor his wife. furthermore there would be no signs of forced entry at the various entrances: the complaint at the headquarters of the Civil Guard of Sant Josep was filed this morning and investigations are currently underway.

