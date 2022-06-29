Mansion where JLo and Ben Affleck had a romantic getaway is for sale for $28,500,000

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed all the luxuries of this Miami Beach mansion.

The Miami mansion in which Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they got one romantic getaway last may and that at that time was rented by $130,000 dollars per monthwas launched on the market in those days by $34,000,000 dollarshowever, the lack of interested parties has led its current owners to reduce its price again and again.

At the beginning of June the property was already in $30,000,000 dollars and yesterday, Tuesday, June 28, it suffered a reduction in its price again, having been announced by $28,500,000 dollarsyes

Despite the apparent loss of nearly $6,000,000 dollars, Regarding its starting price, the reality is that its current owners would still be scoring a large profit, since they paid, in April 2021, $17,500,000 dollars for the residence.

The house, built in 1925 and remodeled in 2015, is distributed over two floors and has an extension of 10,114 square feetwith 11 bedrooms, with 12 full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

Six of the bedrooms are located in the main house, while the remaining five are in the guest house.

The main property has a hall, two kitchens, two dining rooms, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a TV room, among other rooms.

While the guest house has its own kitchen, dining room, great room, office, storage room, gym, laundry room, recording studio, three car garage and terrace.

Outside, on his lot 0.61 acresthere is a terrace, extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, jacuzzi, barbecue area and its respective dock, so that future owners can enjoy a yacht getaway on Sunset Lake and Biscayne Bay.

To see more images from the spring home where Bennifer unleashed his love, click here.

