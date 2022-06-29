Love and Thunder, the characters from the Marvel movie

Learn all about the characters from Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder from July 6, 2022 in cinemas. The film follows the God of Thunder on a journey different from those faced up to now, in search of himself.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi from a script written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, while Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell and Chris Hemsworth are executive producers.

Thor

Once, Thor he was an arrogant and impulsive prince who was banished from Asgard by his father Odin. Since then, he has grown tremendously and suffered numerous losses: now, he is haunted by the belief that all the people he loves are doomed to die.

After the Battle of Earth, he renounces the throne of New Asgard and sets out on a journey of self-discovery. But when a new enemy arrives who has decided to exterminate all the gods, the God of Thunder must uncover the mystery of the Slaughterer’s Vengeance and stop him. Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Chris Hemsworth returns to play Thor stating:

“In Avengers: Endgame, we saw a rather lost and confused version of Thor,”

Hemsworth states. “At the end of the film, his mood was

certainly improved

than at the beginning, but he still doesn’t know who he is or what his place in the universe is. Decide to

devote some time to himself to give meaning to his life “.

Jane Foster / Mighty Thor

is the world famous astrophysics who

he had discovered Thor

when he fell to Earth after being banished from Asgard. Through their

undeniable bond, Thor had rediscovered humility and respect for humanity, he was

7

proved worthy again to wield his magic hammer,

Mjolnir, and yes it was

deeply in love with her. Over time, their relationship had ended and Jane was

disappeared in

b

lip. Now, many years later, Jane has reappeared with a very secret

worrying ei

new

powers

how

Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman

inter

plays the double role

by Jane Foster and Mighty Thor.

“In the previous films, Jane was a scientist who needed to be rescued from

Thor, but in this film he solves his problems firsthand and goes on a journey

all his own, ”says Portman.

“He fights alongside Thor and the two form a team,

but Jane is traveling a

on the street

all

to

on

to

and this is truly thrilling ”.

Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods

he was a pious man who prayed to the gods with great devotion.

But after witnessing

too much death and destruction without any intervention on the part

of the gods, Gorr is consumed with anger and embarks on a mission to exterminate

every single immortal in the Universe. Christian Bale joins the Universe

Marvel Cinematic in panels

i of this terrifying antagonist.

“Christian Bale is an amazing actor who has joined this project with both a sense

respect for the character and with a playful attitude, ”he says

Thompson. “It’s terrifying. It’s fun

And. He’s one of the best bad guys I’ve ever seen

on screen and it was really nice to work with him ”.

Valkyrie / King of

New

Asgard

the last survivor of a group of Asgardian warriors,

she escaped her painful past by becoming a scrap dealer on the planet

Sakaar, a chaotic wasteland. She reluctantly, she had joined Thor in the fight against

there

her

merciless sister

Hela, determined to conquer Asgard, and eventually had helped

evacuate his Asgardian compatriots to a coastal village nicknamed

New

Asgard. Crowned King of

New

Asgard

from Thor, he leads a quiet and pretty life

boring until Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods threatens the safety of his people. Tessa

Thompson returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valkyrie.

“When we met her for the prim

vaulted into

Thor: Ragnarok

Valkyrie stood

still dealing with guilt and pain, ”says Thompson. “He didn’t think

that he had many reasons to live and drowned his sorrows in alcohol. I believe this

once you will see her find one again

scope”.

Zeus

the legendary king of the gods, spends his days in excess, basking

in the simple admiration of the lesser gods

n

el Grand Pantheon in Omnipotence City. IS

too busy to realize that there are more and more in the Pantheon

empty seats

(

those of Gorr’s victims

)

and is not motivated enough to search for the

Slaughterer of Gods. Russell Crowe was chosen to play the role of Zeus ”.

Chapek applauds Russell Crowe’s choice for the role of Zeus. “If you have to introduce the

character of Zeus, you need a person capable of stepping into his shoes “,

he claims. “Every day he was on set, Russell Crowe embodied perfectly

one

8

Zeus. He had a truly majestic and confident presence, but

also had

a sense

of the surprising humor that was perfect for this world ”.

Korg

is an extremely charismatic Kronan warrior who had been forced into

participate in the challenge of

samples organized by the Grand Master on the planet of scrap

Sakaar. He had led the rebellion against the Grand Master, had fled from Sakaar and had

helped Thor to save

the people

of Asgard. Korg remained Thor’s faithful companion in the

good and bad

and, and now she is at his side again to help him face the greatest

threat I’ve ever encountered. Director Taika Waititi plays Korg via motion

capture and also lends it the voice in the original version

of the film

.

“I think so

A more beautiful than Korg is the fact that it has always remained the same, even in

among all these characters who evolve, change and find different jobs, ”he says

Waititi. “Keeps everyone down to earth”.

Guardians of the Galaxy

the eccentric b

anda of intergalactic outcasts led by

Peter Quill aka Star

–

Lord (Chris Pratt)

half man and half celestial, had allied themselves

with the Avengers

s

to fight Thanos in

Avengers: Infinity War

And

Avengers: Endgame

.

After

b

lip

this unlikely family, which includes the murderer who became a member

of the Avengers

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

L

to creature

similar to an insect

with skill

empathic

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

the taciturn warrior

Drax (David Bautista)

the

raccoon feeding

tico

Rocket (original voice of Bradley Cooper)

And

the creature

similar to

a humanoid tree

Groot (original voice of Vin Diesel)

covers

a fundamental role

in helping Thor deal with the pain he is trying to avoid