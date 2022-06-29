Lionel Messi turns 35: what records does he hold?
Lionel Messi turns 35 today – and there is no better time to reflect on his impressive collection of records.
One of only two players to have scored more than 100 goals in UEFA club competition, Lionel Messi has moved to France after finishing his two-decade-long adventure at Barcelona last summer. His hunger for records and primates, however, has not subsided.
Record at the club level
- Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 74 (71 with Barcelona)
- Most goals in the UEFA Champions League round of 16: 28
- Most UEFA Champions League goals with one club: 120 (Barcelona)
- Most goals in UEFA competition with one club: 123 (Barcelona)
- Ballon d’Or record: 7
- Record of goals in La Liga: 474
- Record of goals in a single La Liga season: 50 (2011/12)
- Record of goals in a calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including those with Argentina)
- Record of hat-tricks in La Liga: 36
- Record of titles won in La Liga by a foreign player: 10
- ESM Gold Shoe Record: 6
Messi is second behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the number of goals in UEFA competition (128 against 143 for the Portuguese) and in the UEFA Champions League / European Cup (125 against Ronaldo’s 140). Ronaldo is two years older than Messi.
Record with the national team
- Most appearances for Argentina: 162
- Record of goals with Argentina: 86
- Most goals for a South American player: 86
- Youngest Argentine national to score in the World Cup: 18 years and 357 days