LeBron James takes prestigious award from Michael Jordan

less than a year ago Lebron James it was news for a striking image in which he could be seen at the foot of the track, during the fifth game of the NBA final, enjoying some tequila and the bottle he ‘hid’ under his seat and to which he resorted from time to time while following the evolution of the clash between his friend Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks.

A far from innocent gesture that only confirms that celebrities have made a strong commitment to the best-known and most representative drink in Mexico, turning it into their fetish drink and a very lucrative business in which various personalities from the world of sports, cinema or music are recently investing.

Lebron James is by no means the first to succumb to the trend of investing in the tequila business. In his case, like other NBA stars such as Anthony Davis and Draymond Green, he has opted for the Tequila Lobos 1707a drink that he boasts about whenever he gets the chance in a calculated marketing move.

And now he has reason to be proud as ‘his’ tequila has won the award for ‘Best Reposado Tequila’ in The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the largest and oldest spirits competition in the United States, which is also considered by many to be the most influential in the world. And he has done it by imposing himself, among others, on the Cincoro Tequila of another basketball legend: Michael Jordan.

In addition, it so happens that all references to Lobos 1707 are aged in Pedro Ximénez barrels to obtain unique flavor profiles for which a part of the merit of the brand has its origin in Jerez. In fact, Lebron James was last year in Cadiz lands visiting some wineries famous for their excellent wines.

A business that attracts celebrities

Kendall Jenner (818), Eva Longoria (House of the Sun), Dwayne Johnson (Tereman), George Clooney (Casamigos), Rita prays (Prosperous), Nick Jonas (Villa One), Carlos Santana (Noble House), AC DC (Thunderstruck) or Justin Timberlake (Sauza 901) are some of the celebrities who have opted for their own brand.

Maybe the tequila bubble is about to explode according to the number of brands that come together in the market, but the truth is that we are facing one of the most fashionable spirits in recent times. A true phenomenon that has crossed the Atlantic and is also settling in Europe.