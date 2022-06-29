Kourtney Kardashian, who is Travis Barker’s wife / The wedding in Portofino and …

Kourtney Kardashian, who is the elder sister of the Kardashian family – Jenner?

Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker’s wife. In these hours the woman is next to her husband rushed to hospital for reasons still unknown. The couple got married about a month ago, on May 23, with a ceremony in Italy in Portofino. Castello Brown in Portofino was the setting for the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. To sign their dresses were Dolce and Gabbana. The designer couple signed the dresses worn by the bride who had stated in this regard: “Designing my clothes with Domenico and Stefano was a dream come true”.

Kourtney was born in 1979 and is the eldest of the famous American sisters: Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Until 1991, the year her parents divorced, she lived with younger sisters Kim and Khloé and with her brother Rob. Since 1995 the family has expanded to include Kendall Jenner and Kylie. Kourtney Kardashian has always had a passion for clothes and in 2007 she opened a children’s clothing boutique called Smooch. Her collaboration with her sisters didn’t stop just in fashion. In 2010 she published her autobiographical book Kardashian Konfidential written with Kim and Khloé and in 2011 her first novel, also written with her sisters, Dollhouse, was released.

Kourtney Kardashian is in a relationship with Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182, with whom he is officially engaged in October of the same year. The couple, after a non-legal ceremony on April 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, were legally married on May 15, 2022 in Santa Barbara. Only two guests: Travis’ father and Kim’s grandmother, to testify to this out of line love. The groom wore a classic total black suit. For the bride, on the other hand, a made in Italy look. Mini dress with thin straps and a brooch with a heart in the center of the breast. To complete the Dolce & Gabbana outfit, black shoes and a short veil. The sisters of the bride also sported dresses that did not go unnoticed.

Star of the evening Andrea Bocelli with his son Matteo. On that occasion Andrea Bocelli had revealed: “Domenico Dolce called us last week to ask if we could create a special surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and for the whole Kardashian family.” As reported by People magazine, the tenor and his son at the piano thrilled those present by offering live “I found my love in Portofino”, “Can’t help falling in love” by Elvis Presley and their collaborative song “Fall on me “.

