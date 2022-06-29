Kim Kardashian was cited in court. After the controversy surrounding Marilyn Monroe’s dress, severely damaged by the influnecer that she wanted at all costs to wear it at this year’s Met Gala, the digital entrepreneur ended up in the sights again for her newborn. brand of products beauty.









Read also> Kim Kardashian overwhelmed by the controversy over Marylin’s dress, escaping to the Tropics in search of relaxation





Kim Kardashian, suing her beauty brand Skkn





The launch of the Skkn by Kim brand took place only a few days ago, on June 21, but legal problems emerged just after a week. According to TMZ, a Brooklyn-based company called Beauty Concepts has sued the label, claiming to own the rights to Skkn +.





After presenting the documentation that according to Beauty Concepts would prove the actual ownership of the name, the company sued Kim Kardashian, who through her lawyers has also proceeded with her promotion and launch project.





“This lawsuit is not what it seems,” said the star’s lawyer Michael Rhodes. Skkn by Kim is a new brand following in the footsteps of Ms. Kardashian’s successful Kkw product line. Based on independent research and development, her company filed a trademark application for Skkn by Kim to protect the new branded products. We applaud Ms. Lunsford for being a small business owner and following her dreams. But that doesn’t give her the right to wrongly claim that we have done something wrong. In her letter, Beauty Concepts claimed that she owns the rights to a composite logo from Skkn + and had just applied for brand protection for that logo. The business was a one-person shop offering facials from a single Brooklyn location. The salon had no signage and was by appointment only. As far as we know, Beauty Concepts has not sold products under the name Skkn + ».





At Beauty Concepts’ request to remove the Skkn name, Kim Kardashian’s lawyers responded negatively, reaffirming their rights to the brand. «Beauty Concepts therefore contested the trademark applications submitted by Ms Kardashian to the Uspto [lo United States Patent and Trademark Office, l’organismo amministrativo incaricato di rilasciare i brevetti e i marchi depositati in Usa, ndr]”. However, the request was rejected by the competent office, according to which «’skkn’ only means ‘skin’».





At the moment, an agreement has not been found between the star and the company, which nevertheless hopes to exploit some quirks to snatch a substantial compensation from the influencer.









Last updated: Wednesday 29 June 2022, 23:13







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED