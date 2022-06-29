Kim Kardashian sued for her new beauty brand SKNN

Judicial troubles for Kim Kardashian: Last June 21st launched her new beauty brand SKNN BY KIM but, according to what was declared by the portal TMZthe society Beauty Conceptsbelieves it owns the rights to the brand SKNNthen initiated the appropriate legal actions to protect, quoting in court the trademark of the 41-year-old entrepreneur. Apparently the New York company has contacted the influencer team, presenting some documents proving their claim. As there was no response, the company took legal action. the same with the project.

Kim Kardashian’s defense: the lawyer speaks The advocate of the influencer, Michael Rhodeshe has declared: “SKKN BY KIM is a new brand following in the footsteps of Ms. Kardashian’s successful KKW product line. Relying on independent research and development, her company filed a trademark application for SKKN BY KIM to protect the new branded products“. Then he added:”We applaud Ms. Lunsford for being a small business owner and for following her dreams. But that doesn’t give her the right to wrongly claim that we have done something wrong“. Then he specified:”In his letter, Beauty Concepts has claimed to own the rights to a composite logo by SKNN had just applied for trademark protection for that logo. The business was a one-person shop offering facials from a single location Brooklyn. The salon had no signage and was by appointment only. As far as we know, Beauty Concepts has not sold any products under the SKKN name “.

The decision not to change the name SKKN “Beauty Concepts asked for the SKKN name to be removed. Of course, we said no. Beauty Concepts therefore contested Ms trademark applications. Kardashian at the USPTO. Unsurprisingly, the USPTO rejected Beauty Concepts’ SKKN branding saying that “skkn” just means “skin”. Undeterred, Beauty Concepts then tried to make her business look more than it was – she rented a new storefront, changed her website, etc.“concluded the lawyer. Kim Kardashian And Beauty Concept I’m still fighting on who has the trademark rights. According to the words of the lawyer of the entrepreneur, BC he would have filed this lawsuit to try to exploit a deal and earn money.