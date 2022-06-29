Kendall Jenner, the beautiful American model

Kendall Jenner is an American supermodel and television celebrity. She was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angeles, California to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s half-sister.

She started her modeling career in 2009, at the age of 14, when he signed a contract with Wilhelmina Models. In 2010, she made her television debut on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She also appeared in the family reality shows “Khloé & Lamar”, “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York”.

Kendall started earning international fame as a model in 2014, when she appeared on the covers of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. In 2015, she was named by Forbes as the highest paid model in the world earning $ 22 million.

She has been the most followed model on Instagram for years and has also become a global ambassador for the cosmetic brand Estée Lauder.

The beginnings

Jenner argued in an interview that his childhood was “very normal” and who was never treated like a celebrity, attended Sierra Canyon School, where she played volleyball, among other things.

He revealed to the press that her mother Kris pushed her to become a modelbut she was reluctant to the idea.

His debut on television, was in the pilot episode of The Simple Life together with his family.

Beginning in 2009, Kendall Jenner began appearing regularly on the TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which follows her family and has signed a deal with Forever 21 for their youth clothing line.

The following year we find her on the big screen in the film “This is life”.

Fame starting in 2012

In 2012, Kendall debuted as a model on the catwalks during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. In the same year, she signed a contract with fashion company Pac Sun along with half-sister Kylie.

Kendall was chosen as vpart of the Forever 21 spring advertising campaign and has posed for Teen Vogue magazine and Macy’s youth clothing line, INC International Concepts.

Since 2014 it has appeared on the covers of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar as well as in numerous other advertising campaigns, such as La Perla underwear and the Estée Lauder youth clothing line.

She appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, including those for the jewelry brand Cartier, the La Perla underwear line, the Estée Lauder youth clothing line and the MAC cosmetics line.

Kendall is also appeared on the covers of numerous magazinesincluding Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

Between we find other important collaborations as a testimonial in the Adidas youth clothing line, the Oakley sunglasses line, a Bulgari jewelry line and some shots for Michael Kors.