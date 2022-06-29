Kate Winslet to star in and produce ‘Trust’

The miniseries is based on the best-selling novel by Hernán Díaz, published last May by Riverhead Books.

Kate Winslet, 46, will star in and executive produce “Trust,” a limited series for HBO. The drama is based on the best-selling novel by Hernán Díaz, published last May by Riverhead Books.

The rights to the novel, which deals with money and power in 1920s New York, were acquired by HBO in a competitive situation. The series is currently in development with a search for a writer to adapt the book for the screen. Winslet will executive produce the series in addition to starring, with Diaz also executive producing.

It’s about the third collaboration between the actress and HBO, as the previous two, 2021’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ and 2011’s ‘Mildred Pierce’ miniseries, earned Winslet a pair of Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Winslet is about to start the production of the feature film ‘Lee’, based on the life of photographer Lee Miller (she is also a producer). The winner of the Oscar for best actress in ‘The reader’ also has a role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, by James Cameron, which will be released next December.