Kate Winslet returns to HBO Max with another award-winning miniseries

That Kate Winslet She must be considered one of the best actresses (if not the best) of her generation is a fact, and she does not stop reminding us of it in each performance she gives us. Last year, she returned to demonstrate her talent in Mare of Easttown, the acclaimed miniseries HBOMax.

The British returned to TV in the skin of a middle-aged detective, often overwhelmed, almost always on the defensive, without Photoshop to hide her anguish, hunting down a murderer. This role earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

It is not surprising that, after such success, the actress wanted to return to HBO Max to star in and produce her new miniseries, Trust, based on the bestseller of the same name Hernan Diaz about money, power and intimacy. so pick it up deadline, which also reports that Diaz, an author born in Buenos Aires and raised in Stockholm, will sign on as executive producer.

The plot follows a wealthy professional from the financial world who is upset after the success of a novel based on his life, a work that questions where his fortune comes from and speculates about his wife. Therefore, he decides to ask his secretary to write his memoirs.

But what is the truth? What is fiction and what is reality in that book that has bothered the protagonist so much? HBO’s bet will enter this universe of mysteries and appearances created by Diaz, with Winslet at the helm. Of course, it has all the ingredients to become another television success.

