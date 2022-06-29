Karmaland’s return confirmed; staxx is back

Anow that yes, it’s official: we will have a new season of Karmaland. Throughout the afternoon, various content creators related to the Twitch series have been publishing, one by one, all the letters of the game. In order, the streamers who have been posting these photos have been: Vegetta777, Willyrex, Rubius, Mangel, aLexBY11, Lolito, Luzu, xFaRgAnx, and Staxx (His return has been widely celebrated.)

Together, they have formed the word KARMALAND. The strategy, by the way, has been very effective, becoming a trend throughout the afternoon. The system employed began more covertly. Vegeta 777in the first instance, publish a “K” on his Twitter account. Little by little, the rest of the creators, following the order outlined above, continued the task of the first. So, Wyllyrex raised an “A”, Rubius an “R”, Mangel an “M”, aLexBY11 an “A”, Lolito an “L”, Luzu an “A”, xFaRgAnx an “N”, and Staxx an “D”.

The return of Karmaland

So, the return of Karmaland is a fact confirmed by several of the most prominent content creators on the scene. It is, without a doubt, news that has generated all kinds of reactions. Most of them have been extremely positive, as a large part of the community has expressed their happiness for the event.

The first hours of the afternoon expressed effusiveness, but with a certain degree of caution. When they increased the number of lyrics and streamers, the caution turned into a total conviction in which only a few questions remained to be answered: When will the next season of the Minecraft series begin? Will there be more guests? Will they continue the theme of the previous phases?

Usually, we will have to wait a little to be able to answer all the unknownsbut the most important of them all has been resolved: the return of Karmaland is fully and utterly official.