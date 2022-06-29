Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would have been proposed to the bianconeri

There Juventus this summer he will mainly look for reinforcements in attack. In particular, the bianconeri are at work to bring some exteriors to Turin, and the hottest name seems to be that of Angel Di Maria.

But the Juventus market could also reserve some surprises as revealed Luca Momblano. The journalist, during a live broadcast on Juventibus, stated that they would be proposed to the Turin company Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian would have been offered to Juventus directly by the new PSG manager, Camposwho would have talked about a loan.

As for the Portuguese, the idea would come from his attorney Jorge Mendes.

PSG would be willing to pay part of Neymar’s salary

There Juventus he would receive two unexpected offers. Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Campos would have asked the bianconeri if they are interested in Neymar. The French team could turn the Brazilian on loan and would also be willing to pay part of the salary.

The other suggestion of the market that would be sensational would concern a possible return to Turin of Cristiano Ronaldo. His agent Jorge Mendes would have revealed to Juventus that CR7 would have regretted having left the Bianconeri and would like to return to play the Champions League.

The Lusitanian champion would also be willing to reduce his salary.

At this point it remains to be seen if these will remain only gods market suggestionsor if there will be the margins to realize at least one of the two.

Juventus awaits a response from Di Maria

Staying on the market theme, Juventus are thinking about what would be a more concrete opportunity than the CR7 and Neymar ideas, or Angel Di Maria.

The bianconeri would have offered one year of contract Argentine offensive outside with option for a second year.

El Fideo, however, at the moment he would not have given any answer yet. The Turin club hoped to get feedback by last weekend, but it seems that the player’s decision has not yet been reached.

Juventus obviously would not be thinking only of Di Maria. In fact, he has been working for several weeks for the return of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman would be one step away from his return to Turin and it cannot be ruled out that he may undergo medical examinations during the week.

That of the former Manchester United would be above all a choice of heart. In Juventus he should earn around 7-8 million euros a year, a lower figure than, for example, Paris Saint-Germain would have guaranteed him. So it appears that the Pogback is about to become official.

