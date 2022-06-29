Julia Roberts and George Clooney star in the first trailer for the comedy Ticket to Paradise

There is no discussion that Julia Roberts She is the queen of romantic comedies. Since her early days, the actress has risen to fame for her iconic roles in movies like Pretty Woman, My best friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill Y runaway bride, among others. In recent years, Roberts turned to the small screen, where she shone with the dramas home coming Y Gaslit.

But now, Julia Roberts rejoin George Clooney for romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. Previously, the actors shared the screen in Ocean’s Elevenwhere they played an ex-husband and wife, a dynamic that they will have again in their new film.

