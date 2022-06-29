Julia Roberts and George Clooney star in the first trailer for the comedy Ticket to Paradise

There is no discussion that Julia Roberts She is the queen of romantic comedies. Since her early days, the actress has risen to fame for her iconic roles in movies like Pretty Woman, My best friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill Y runaway bride, among others. In recent years, Roberts turned to the small screen, where she shone with the dramas home coming Y Gaslit.

But now, Julia Roberts rejoin George Clooney for romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. Previously, the actors shared the screen in Ocean’s Elevenwhere they played an ex-husband and wife, a dynamic that they will have again in their new film.

Clooney and Roberts shine again on screen as a divorced couple with a common goal

Ticket to Paradise stars Roberts and Clooney as a couple of divorced parents who are brought back together when their recently graduated college daughter travels to Bali and after some time there, decides she’s going to marry a local. Desperate, her parents will travel to Indonesia to try to prevent Lily from making the same mistake they once made: impulsively getting married.

The film is directed by Ol Parker (Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and although at first glance it appears to be highly predictable in its plot and resolution, the dynamic between Clooney and Roberts is shown as one of the highlights of the new staging.

Months ago, Julia Roberts made his way through Cannes Film Festival where he talked about his new project with Clooney. There, the actress joked about the film assuring that it will probably not be anything good. “It will probably be terrible, because there is too much potential for it to be great. I think that should be the ad for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I am so happy that my publicist is on a plane right now“, the interpreter had said between laughs.

Judging by the first trailer for the film, Ticket to Paradise It promises to be the opposite of something terrible, but rather a pleasant return of these two great actors to the field of comedy. The film also includes the performances of kaitlyn dever, Billie Lourd Y Lucas Bravo.

Ticket to Paradise (Pasaje al Paraíso) is scheduled to premiere on October 21, 2022.

