Johnny Depp’s new look: He is seen in Paris with braided hair!

Tfollowing his victory in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp prepares for his next movie and has a new look.

What character will it be?

The actor will play King Louis XV in a historical drama directed by French director Maiwenn and was recently in Paris for a costume fitting.

While on his way to the Paris airport after the dress fitting, photographers snapped Depp, who captured him with a new braided hairstylewhich is presumably for his new role.

He also carried a mocha-colored briefcase and wore dark aviator glasses, stopping briefly to say hello to some fans who had gathered by her car, with Love Paris sharing the images.

For days he had removed his mustache

Enjoying his new stage, the protagonist of “Charly and the chocolate factory” renewed his image a few days ago. He was seen shaved, without his characteristic mustache, wearing a much more youthful image.

It was just like that that he appeared before his fans in a concert with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival, in Finland.

Johnny Depp gets his career back on track

In addition to this new movie, Depp is also looking at other new projects now that his reputation has been restored.

He claimed during his trial that Heard’s accusations that Depp was a domestic abuser they cost him millions in opportunities lost in hollywood

There was later talk of him reprising his role of Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, although it is now closed.

A spokesman told Fox News that he is not in talks with Disney, while Depp himself suggested that he would not want to work with Disney again while answering questions during the trial.

“If Disney came to you with $300 million, nothing in this world would make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, right?” he was asked in the courtroom.

“That’s true,” Depp replied, later adding that he felt betrayed by Disney.