Johnny Depp will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean

After his shocking trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp managed to clean up his image and can finally dream of embracing some important projects and even resuming others that had been relegated because of his bad image after the divorce with Heard.

One of the latest rumors circulating in Hollywood had to do with Disney allegedly offering Depp $301 million to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, specifically its sixth installment.

But sadly, Depp will not return as the beloved Jack Sparrow. It has been made clear by the actor’s representative, who stated that everything was an “invention”.

In return for the actor it was something highly desired and even, after the end of the controversial trial, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the saga, left the door open.

The heart of the films was undoubtedly the Sparrow that Depp created out of nothing and that, according to the actor’s statements, at some point Disney hated because of the character’s peculiar way of being.

In any case, the actor’s performance was so successful that he was even nominated for an Oscar, giving him a boost if equal to the film that would end up becoming a saga of 5 films and a sixth that is on the way and that Disney seeks to revitalize hiring to an imposing Margot Robbie.

The films that make up the film saga include The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Salazar’s Revenge. Depp has appeared in all of them and it may be the sixth installment where we will be left without seeing the beloved Jack Sparrow.

We will see what they achieve with the sixth part, a long-awaited after the fourth and fifth installments were left without the brilliance of the first installments.

Rumors about Depp continue to circulate, not all of them very good, but none as bad as the one published by the media shortly after the trial ended, where he claimed that Amber Heard had practically been erased from Aquaman 2.