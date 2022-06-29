Johnny Depp will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean

This week The New York Post revealed that Disney had made a tempting offer to Johnny Depp to agree to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The newspaper announced that the actor would have been offered $301 million dollars, as well as a “considerable donation” to a charity, to return as Sparrow, the captain of the legendary Black Pearl ship.

Although Depp has not commented on the matter, his representative did. In statements to the NBC News portal, he said that everything “was invented”, that there is no current negotiation.

At the moment it is known that Disney is working, hand in hand with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, on two more films, for which they do not have Depp.

Already during the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the actor had anticipated that he would not play the character again even if the company paid him “$300 million dollars plus a million alpacas (llamas)”.

Affected

During the trial with Amber Heard, Depp said that the false accusations had destroyed his career, his reputation and his life.

Following the publication of his ex-wife’s article, Depp was removed from major productions, including Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor also showed his discomfort because despite the fact that Disney did not want him at the time in the Jack Sparrow saga, they continue to use his character in theme parks.