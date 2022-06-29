Johnny Depp will not return as Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Two recent cases of commercialization of false works by Cecilio Guzmán de Rojas were detected in the country. One of them was warned by a national artist, who was about to acquire a painting in an antique dealer in Cochabamba.

“Cecilio Guzmán de Rojas, great costumbrist artist from Bolivia. This painting turns out to be fake. I almost took the bait! In an antique shop on Mexico street in Cochabamba. Be careful”, was the message of the national artist José Bayro Corrochano, who currently resides in Mexico.

The case was followed by the art critic Harold Suárez, who alerted Bayro to the forgery of the work. Bayro had already advanced money for his purchase, although he obviously later withdrew his interest.

According to Suárez, a second non-original painting was recently offered in Santa Cruz. “I discussed it with other experts and they told me that a long time ago in La Paz that painting was also offered and I sent the information to the family of Guzmán de Rojas,” said the also administrator of the Bolivian Art and Culture page, who is 15 years old. support for art criticism and research.

Non-original work that was detected in Santa Cruz. Photo. Bolivian Art and Culture

“Sometimes there are people who consult about a work and we verify if it is real. But lately we haven’t had any inquiries,” she told THE REASON Noreen Guzmán de Rojas, cultural manager and granddaughter of the painter.

Suárez recommended that those interested in acquiring works of art of considerable value should seek specialized advice, find out the origin of the paintings and demand the corresponding documentation.

“Cecilio has been falsified a long time ago. The painting of the town (which was attempted to be sold in Santa Cruz) is one that has been forged in the 1960s. It is old, but it is false,” he said.

TECHNIQUES.

The expert also explained that the counterfeiters’ procedure is to skilfully “disguise” the works.

“They bury them, they press them so that the fabrics are flattened on the frame and it protrudes into the fabric so it looks like it’s antique. They put chemicals on it, they oxidize them so that they look deteriorated over time. That is the procedure that these people do and that is also done with colonial paintings, by artists from the first half of the last century,” added Suárez.

In his opinion, those involved are people who have knowledge of restoration.

On May 28, THE REASON reported on the sale of forged works by Alfredo La Placa, Gil Imaná, Enrique Arnal, Cecilio Guzmán de Rojas, Gíldaro Antezana, Herminio Pedraza, María Luisa Pacheco, Graciela Rodo and Melchor Pérez de Holguín, on the black market of antique dealers, merchants and art dealers.

Cecilio Guzmán de Rojas was born on October 24, 1899. He promoted indigenism, portrayed the pain of the Chaco War and was a teacher of iconic national figures.