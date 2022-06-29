Johnny Depp reappears with radical change of look

Since his triumph in the defamation trial he faced against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, very little has been known about actor Johnny Depp. A few weeks ago, an exclusive British restaurant revealed that the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow celebrated the jury’s decision with a spectacular dinner with 20 of his closest friends, but since then, Depp has managed a very low profile before the media.

However, the actor reappeared with his friend Jeff Beck in a concert that both offered at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland, but what stole the attention of the audience was the radical change of look with which he was left see the also singer.

Depp took the stage with bleached hair, wearing a quite relaxed look, wearing his distinctive sunglasses, but with his face completely shaved, thus showing that the beard and mustache that characterized him for years is now behind him.

Johnny’s new style divided opinions among his fans, because while some celebrated that he took several years off himself, they even assured that he looks better than ever; Others did not take well that he said goodbye to something that was already part of his brand.



Johnny Depp will return to court

While enjoying his role as a musician, Depp is also preparing to return to court and face a new lawsuit against him, this time for assault.

The actor was sued by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who accuses him of having hit him several times during the filming of the tape “City of Lives”, causing some injuries to his ribs.

It will be this June 25 when Depp returns to the stand and for the second time the lawyer Camille Vasquez will defend the actor.

