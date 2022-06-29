John Williams announces retirement from cinema after 60 years: “Without him, bicycles don’t really fly” | arts and culture

Composer and conductor John Williams has set his last film in charge. He will also premiere his 30th film collaboration with Steven Spielberg.

At ninety years of age and with a career spanning six decades, the author and conductor John Williams announced his retirement from the composition of soundtracks and incidentally set what will be his last film in charge.

“Right now I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, where I think Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, announced that it will be his last movie. So I thought, if Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too.”the composer pointed out to the AP news agency, as replicated by the InfoBae portal.

Although Ford has not made public his intentions to move away from acting, the composer’s words went around the world. “I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity… I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will”he explained.

With more than 100 soundtracks in its history, such as “Star Wars”, “Jurassic Park”, “ET”, “Jaws”, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, “Indiana Jones” and “Schindler’s List”among others, the composer gave thanks to his craft and put his work into perspective.

“(Music) has given me the ability to breathe, the ability to live and understand that there is more than bodily life”, commented. “Without being religious, which I am not especially, there is a spiritual life, an artistic life, a kingdom that is above the mundanity of everyday realities,” she added.

“Music can raise our thinking to the level of poetry. We can reflect on how necessary music has been for humanity. I always like to speculate that music is older than language, that we were probably beating drums and blowing reeds before we could speak. So it is an essential part of our humanity (…). (Music) has given me my life,” Williams said.

In addition to the fifth “Indiana Jones,” Williams will direct the music for the new drama from steven spielbergone of its iconic creative partners, entitled “The Fabelmans”which in turn marks the 30th collaboration between the two.

“50 years have already passed. We may be starting the next 50″, she said. “Whatever our connections, whether it’s music, working with him or just being with him, I think we’ll always be together. We are great friends who have shared many years together. It’s the kind of relationship where neither of us would say no to the other.”

In 2016, as part of an award from the American Film Institute, Spielberg defined the influence of John Williams on cinema and his filmography as follows: “Without John Williams, bikes don’t really fly”.