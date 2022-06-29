“It was a perfect storm of everything I wanted to do” – Publimetro Chile

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are just laughs. The actors are in the midst of promoting the miniseries “The Terminal List” and appear to be in excellent spirits. Of course, when the time comes for Publimetro’s questions, they leave jokes behind and focus only on the series that debuts this Friday on Amazon Prime.

In Pratt’s case it is especially to be expected that he will put all his attention on this. Because the star of Marvel and the Jurassic Park saga has a double role: as the protagonist and executive producer of this story that focuses on James Reece, a former member of the Navy Seals who, after suffering a brutal ambush, has the mission of finding out what really happened in the attack that deeply affected him professionally and personally.

Pratt says that he really liked the book on which the miniseries is based. “I love the voice of the author, Jack Carr, who is a former Navy Seal. I have a great affinity for that community and the special operators community – I’m kind of obsessed with those guys. I think they are great. I thought the character he created embodied everything I love about that community and I was looking to produce something. He was looking to take it from book to screen and learn everything about it, and continue to grow as a producer.”

But this was not the only determining factor for the “Parks and Recreation” actor. “It’s a challenge for myself as an actor in a genre that I’ve never done before, something that’s new and fresh for me as a performer and fresh for the audience who may know the work I’ve done before. It was really like a perfect storm of everything I wanted to do in one project. So I did.”

Prime Video’s Terminal List Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch

For the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor, the fact that it is a miniseries is a plus. “I think most movies that are made in a genre, whether it’s a thriller, a revenge thriller or a horror movie, are pretty formulaic. I mean, you have to break them down into three pretty distinctive acts and audiences have seen so many of them that they see every turn coming and if you don’t flip everything, audiences kind of get bored.”

In this case, he explains, they used various narrative models such as “Memento” “Sicario” or several Hitchcock films.

“But we take it on a different path of three-act structure over eight episodes, where the audience can be led and tricked and left guessing. They don’t really see the twists and turns coming. And in that sense, it gives us narrators a great advantage to catch people off guard”, he explains about the benefits of having several one-hour episodes versus a traditional film.

Although Pratt admits that it was hard work – “There is a year and a half or two years of production work that happens before an actor usually discovers that there is a role available” -, he assures that “it was really great” and believes that the most challenging aspect was just matching the schedules.

But it was not the only difficult thing. “It was complex to act and produce something like this. I’m on most of the show and almost every scene and also setting it up and you know how to be part of the quality control when it comes to scripts and the editing process and the pre-production process. It was just that it was a monumental amount of work.”

For Kitsch, meanwhile, the biggest challenge was understanding the moral compass of his character, James Reese’s former partner Ben. “It was a balancing act throughout everything from literally the first moment to the last. It was a very fine line.”.

And he assures that everything was great. “It was a great experience going to war with him (points at Pratt) and Antoine Fuqua (executive producer and director). Did you have good company? Obviously. Also, you’re always looking for original material, the challenges that are even bigger than you, in the sense of just serving the Navy Seals military community. So the project had and it ticked all the boxes and didn’t really make me think long before I said yes.”

Adds Pratt: “Creatively, it’s very, very rewarding. Much more rewarding than anything I’ve done before because I think you get what you put into something and I really put a lot of myself, time and energy into this project.”.