It is still a great purchase for only 260 euros

This POCO F3 has not been able to be outshone by the new models yet, and today it has an extra coupon of 30 euros in AliExpress Plaza.

Since the first Pocophone F1, the manufacturer already separated from Xiaomi has created a new range providing users with high-power terminals for very affordable prices by the majority. This POCO F3 has plummeted to the 260 euros thanks to the coupon SALE19 which lowers the final price shown in AliExpress Plaza by 19 euros. We have free shipping from Spainwith all European guarantees.

The POCO F3 has not wavered one iota with the appearance of the new POCO F4 and X4 GT. It’s a very powerful terminal, with a large screen, very good autonomy and an outstanding camera in this price level in which we move. Its official price is 349.99 euros and today you save about 130 euros on it by the face. The model on offer is color ‘moonlight silver’ (silver).

Buy the POCO F3 for only 260 euros, at a mid-range price

The mid-range Android covers prices between 200 and 400 euros (some models are even more expensive), and this POCO F3 is a cheap high-end terminal, which mounts hardware at the level of the best and for only 260 euros today. The POCO F3 5G mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 of 7 nm that runs at 3.2 GHz, and that is accompanied by 6GB RAM LPDDR5 and by 128 GB of internal memory UFS 3.1 not upgradeable. This hardware allows you to comfortably exceed 700,000 points in the Antutu test. To cool all this power, the POCO terminal has state-of-the-art internal cooling.

At the design level, once we have it in hand, we can see the great care that the people of POCO have taken when building it, they have thought more about the user experience. It is a phone built between ultra-resistant plastic, glass and metalwith a weight of 196 grams and a thickness of 7.8 mm. It holds super well in the hand, and it shows how premium it is, even though it costs so little with this offer. in your body integrates 2 speakers of very good sound and volume compatible with Dolby Atmos.

The POCO F3 5G has amazed us all in the team, it is a very well finished mobile phone with a fantastic user experience.

On the front we are impressed by its 6.67 inch screen with resolution FullHD+. panel is Amoled typeone of the best we saw in 2021, with a rate of 120 Hz refresha maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, compatible with the content in HDR10+ and with a very high contrast. The fingerprint reader we have it located on the right side of the body, and not under the screen as we might expect from a high-end like this. Its screen makes it one of the most recommended smartphones with Amoled on the market right now.

We cannot stay without a very good camera. In the back we have a 48 MP triple main camera signed by Sony, along with a high-performance wide-angle and macro lens. we can record videos in 4K and slow motion in 960 fps. In the hole in the screen we have a 20 MP Samsung front camera that meets great results in video calls and selfie photos.

Buy on AliExpress: POCO F3 5G (6/128GB)

This POCO F3 5G has a 4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33 W, supports QC3+ charging protocol, with which we ensure a long life for our battery if we use the correct charger. can hold us up to 2 working days. In connectivity there are not many news: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, Dual SIM and GPS of high precision, we did not expect less from a terminal like this.

One of the greats in the industry has plummeted to 260 euros. Take advantage because you have a mobile for several years. In addition, we have guaranteed the update to Android 12 from March 2022 and to some more versions of the Google operating system.

