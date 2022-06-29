It is not the first time that Roberta Ruiu shows Elías Sacal: their other photos together

since days Roberta Ruu presumed relationship with Elijah Sacal. It has been photographed at different points: in the most elegant hotel in Portofino, on a private jet in which they left London behind or images bound for Italy. The couple has a very tight schedule and, although their relationship had not come to light until now, there are more images together of which have now been discovered. In SEMANA we have found some of them diving in the Net and all of them show that they have a lot of complicity and that, in addition, they have already made their romance public to friends and acquaintances. They go to dinner together and count on each other in their plans, don’t miss our gallery if you want to know everything about their movements these days.

The rupture of the Mexican and sea ​​flowers has come to an end and his replacement is a 41-year-old woman who is separated and has two children from a previous relationship. She is 12 years younger than Elías’s ex, she has a very neat figure and has been a member of the group Lollipop, so it is not unknown to the rest. She has just over 90,000 followers in her network accounts and this figure may increase in the coming days, since after confirming her new romantic relationship all her eyes have been placed on her. Are you going to miss her roadmap? Next.