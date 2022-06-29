Intoxicated with love: the Adam Sandler film that we have not paid enough attention to | SPORT-PLAY

Nowadays, Adam Sandler He is already considered one of the most popular comedy actors internationally. Despite that label, Netflix has shown that can also highlight for other paperssuch as “Diamonds in the rough”, “The Meyerowitz: the family is not chosen” and “Claw”, a film recently released on the aforementioned platform.

Their career began in the late 1980s on television and cinema, where it has had a greater deployment. There are hits like “Happy Guilmore”, “They are like children”, “Like it was the first time”, “Click”, “Low blow the final game”, among other tapes. Although she has not had a conspicuous performance in acting, she has always come up with big surprises.

One of them was “intoxicated with love” (“Punch-Drunk Love” in its original language), the film of Paul Thomas Anderson 2002 in which he starred alongside Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffmann. Although twenty years have passed, it is one of the most representative films of the cinema and one of Sandler’s most outstanding works. Learn more about the film and how you can watch it online.

Lena, in a red dress, hugging Barry from behind (Photo: New Line Cinema)

WHAT IS “DRUNK WITH LOVE” ABOUT?

The movie “Drunk with love” has Barry Egan as the protagonist of the story, the owner of a bathroom supply business who leads a lonely life. While he is busy with his work, he tries to avoid his seven sisters who emotionally assault him, reminding him of embarrassing moments from the past or ridiculing him.

The tape starts with Barry finding out about a pudding promotion and an airline that promises to give away miles for the purchase of candy. Then, outside his commercial area, there is a sudden shock, not to say illogical, and the appearance of a harmonium left in the middle of the street by a vehicle. Two acts that demonstrate and build the atmosphere of the mess that the character has in his head.

Because as the film progresses, you see how Barry has unusual ideas and violent reactions in moments of frustration. In addition, she avoids conflicts and prefers not to take risks, such as her sister’s proposal to introduce her to a friend on one of their birthdays.

Lena Leonard is the woman who didn’t go to the family reunion, but who later enters Barry’s life to bring some order to the chaos, especially when the protagonist, before meeting Lena, begins to be extorted for giving your personal details on a phone sex hotline.

In this way, “Drunk with love” is an unusual love story with the particular eye of Paul Thomas Anderson, whose work guarantees a miraculous color, sound and approach to romance. A story in which Adam Sandler is not out of place for his great acting work.

Barry dressed in his blue suit (Photo: New Line Cinema)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “DRUNK WITH LOVE”?

Adam Sandler as Barry Egan

Emily Watson as Lena Leonard

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Dean Trumbell

Luis Guzman as Lance

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Elizabeth

Robert Smigel as Walter

Barry and Lena embracing in the shadows, in one of the most iconic shots of “Drunk on Love” (Photo: New Line Cinema)

HOW TO WATCH “DRUNK WITH LOVE”?

The movie “intoxicated with love“, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is available on the HBO Max streaming platform. You can watch the film online by clicking on this link.

TRAILER OF “DRUNK WITH LOVE”