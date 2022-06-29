Indiana Jones 5 Premiere

Who has not ever seen installments of Indiana Jones? Since the boomers Until generation Z, Indiana Jones has always been a benchmark in the film adventure genre for all audiences and now it will also be for the next generation. It all started when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas They coincided in Hawaii on vacation in 1977. Spielberg wanted to direct a James Bond movie and Lucas had the perfect idea, in search of the lost ark (1981), the first Indiana Jones film. From that moment, they signed with Paramount Pictures and agreed that five films in the saga would be produced. So who knows, it might be the last time we see the adventures of this intrepid character.

First official image of Indiana Jones 5 / Lucasfilm

This is the first photo we have from the new film of Ford’s silhouette wearing his explorer outfit on a new adventure. The plot of the film and the title are not yet known, but we do know that there will be new faces and that Steven Spielberg will no longer be the director.

The fifth installment had been in the minds of the producers since 2008, the year in which the fourth film came out, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, the project stalled. After more than 10 long years, in 2020, Disney decided to replace original director Steven Spielberg with james mangolddirector of films like Logan (2017) and Ford vs. ferrari (2019), due to discrepancies between Steven and the study. Although, Spielberg will continue within the production as an executive producer of the film. In addition, Lucasfilm also decided to replace the screenwriter David Kopp by Jonathan KasdanHans Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)), since Koepp himself reiterated that it made no sense for a new director to want the old director’s screenwriter. However, the mythical soundtrack will continue to be in charge of the composer for the fifth time John Williams.

Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas on the set of Indiana Jones 5 / Top 40

Regarding the cast, we will have our beloved Spanish actor Antonio Banderas who in recent years has played roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as dolittle (2020), The other bodyguard 2 (2020), and Uncharted (2022). It is not known what role she will play or what place she will have in the plot, but it is very likely that she will once again play a character of Spanish or Spanish-speaking origin. We will also have Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Danish Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Fantastic Beasts 3 (2022)), the German Thomas Kretschmann and the English Toby Jones.

Despite the secrecy about the story of the film, some things have been known thanks to several images and videos that have been leaked from the shooting. This one started in June 2021 in England and has also taken place in Scotland, Italy and Morocco. One of the photos from the shoot is on the North Yorkshire Moors, and you can see a train with the Nazi swastika, so we deduce that the main enemy of this film would once again be the Nazis.

Nazi train from the shooting of Indiana Jones 5 / Twitter

As for the film’s release, it was scheduled for July 29 this year, but some accidents that took place on the set, such as Harrison Ford’s dislocated shoulder and one of the stuntmen’s motorcycle accident, had to push back the date to June 30, 2023. So the long-awaited return of the fifth Indiana Jones movie will have to be even more anticipated. @worldwide