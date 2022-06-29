If you’ve ever wondered what Rihanna’s perfume would look like, we already have an answer

Apart from being an artist with a huge talent, Rihanna has proven to be a successful businesswoman and it has turned the concept we had about “celebrities who take out their beauty mark” on its head. What in most cases was limited to putting your photo and your name next to products that did not offer anything new, in Rihanna’s case it meant turning the beauty industry upside down, specifically the makeup. It was she who, with the launch of Fenty Beauty, wear total inclusion to the world of makeup by betting on a collection of over 40 foundation shadesso that each woman could find hers without problem.

© Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

This bet of Fenty got the rest of the makeup brands to get their act together and, since then, not having a wide range of shades is penalized by consumers in stores and by users of social networks. In addition, your brand has always had a marked character genderless: the world is diverse and makeup should be. It was also Rihanna who put on the table lThe importance of the illuminator and the one gave us back the taste for lip gloss thanks to the formula Gloss Bomb. For all his successes and his way of conquering the public release after release, we have always wondered what would a fragrance created by Rihanna look like. Well, we already know it and it’s so successful that in order to get one, you have to sign up for the list to find out when it’s available again because it’s sold out.

We talk about Fenty Eau de Parfum that, in Rihanna’s words, “It is a memory encapsulated in a fragrance. You never forget it.” this perfume captures the complex, vibrant and sensual essence Of the singer, it’s spicy and sweet at the same timeand is designed so everyone can wear it, on all occasions. is iInspired by different memories and places that Rihanna treasures throughout her life: Bridgetown in Barbados, Grasse in France, New York, Paris and Los Angeles. Rihanna created Fenty Eau de Parfum as a personal perfume for herself and others.with the ability to evoke everyone’s memories, connections and unique experiences through the power of scent.