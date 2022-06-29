“I think my husband is a kidnapper” – Diario San Rafael

Chloe Barnard, 29, suffers from a rare brain condition that causes severe amnesia, forgetting the last 23 years of her life.

Like in the movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, “50 First Dates,” Barnard wakes up with no memory of anything. His life does turn into groundhog day.

Doctors believe this amnesia was triggered by a stroke he had when he was 19 years old. On some occasions, Barnard believes that she is six years old again and even thinks that her husband is a kidnapper so he and her parents, with great patience and love, must remind her who she is every day, he indicates TheMirror.

Barnard assures that his memories return little by little, but that sometimes it is very difficult to control fear. “I can be any age again. I am six years old again. That was horrible », comments the young woman about her problem.

The young woman was diagnosed in 2018. The events occurred when she was in a local with her partner, James. Suddenly, Barnard couldn’t recognize her fiancé even though they had been in a relationship for five years and out of fear, she locked herself in her car. “My mother explained to me that he was my partner. He came looking for me, she was worried that she had another stroke », recounted the young woman.

Likewise, Barnard relates that one day he had argued with his partner and in the middle of the night he woke up without recognizing where he was. “My boyfriend was on the couch with the dog, which I didn’t know was mine. I sat on the steps and asked ‘who are you and who is the dog? I want my mommy and my daddy,'” she recounted. James tried to calm his wife down. but she threatened to call the police.

Barnard believes that fatigue and stress are the two main factors that cause these episodes, which are usually every two months. Although doctors suspect that this condition can be linked to stroke, it is usually triggered during times of high pressure.

