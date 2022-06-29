Hugh Jackman Photo Sparks Speculation Of His Return As Wolverine – CINEMABLEND

Hugh Jackman played Loga, aka Wolverine, for 17 years and nine movies. Despite Ryan Reynolds’ efforts to bring him back, this hasn’t come to fruition…until now?

Ryan Reynolds is not the only one who wants Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine again, one of the most powerful and beloved mutants in cinema, after debuting in X Men. After 17 years and nine films, the Australian actor has resisted reprising the role of Logan, however, a new image published by himself has excited the fandom. Will he really come back?

Through Twitter, the protagonist of titles such as the great showman Y X-Men: Days of Future Pastshared a photo looking at his cell phone with an expression of astonishment, this was accompanied by an emoji. Although it does not actually refer to Wolverine at all, fans soon considered that it was quite the opposite..

This is the photo of Hugh Jackman that has caused such a stir.



“When Ryan Reynolds texts you the amount of your salary for Dead Pool 3 and you start to wonder if you should go back to preparing for the MCU“wrote one user. There were even those who remembered all the actors who have already returned to their old characters like Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course there were some memes about it.



And of course, They could not miss all kinds of comments and GIFs related to Deadpool 3a film that is currently in development with Ryan Reynolds at the helm. According to some fans, if Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverinesthere is no better place than to do it next to the loudmouth mercenarywho has even confessed to being a fan of the Australian actor.

So far neither Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds or Disney have clarified if we will have the same Wolverine in a future project or if a new actor will be chosen. These issues remain a mystery, which is why any image is capable of creating a stir on social networks.