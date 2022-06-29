Howard Stern Could Play Doctor Doom

The Doctor Doom He already had three important participations on the big screen during the films of theFantastic Four that ran from 2005 to 2015. None of these entries were successful enough or lived up to the graphic novels they were based on. The truth is that since he acquired Fox, Disney he has the ruler of Latveria in his sights and there was always talk of a solo project for the villain.

Kevin Feig confirmed that the Fantastic Four will arrive shortly Marvel Cinematic Universe which means that surely the Doctor Doom He will do the same with his sworn enemies, the first family of superheroes in history led by Reed Richards who could well be played again by John Krasinski as he did in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The villain who could debut in the MCU

With all this in mind a new fact put to Doctor Doom in the center of the scene. Was when Howard Stern on his popular radio show, he inadvertently left the microphones open during a publicity session and confirmed that he will act as the Doctor Doom in a project of Marvel. Unexpected news for the brand’s fandom! Did you imagine this casting for the villain?

“They’re going over the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck… I told you, I’m going to do Doctor Doom. That’s the thing. But trust me, I’m miserable about it. I called Robert Downey Jr. and asked him for acting techniques. Do you have Jon Favreau’s number?”says the renowned driver of The Howard Stern Show surprising the audience of his program where the news quickly spread.

The truth is that little is known about the role of Howard Stern What Doctor Doom in Marvel. It may well be a podcast like Wolverine’s or the radio host could lend his voice to the character in an animated series in the best style What If…?. There are many possibilities for the celebrity to make his debut in the brand, but thinking about the live action the height and size of Howard Stern they would give a menacing presence to the villain of Latveria. Interesting!