How does Tom Cruise stay young?

We know that the life of a human being has a rhythm based on cycles and that the natural tendency, over time, is a drop in productivity, a greater degree of limitation, slower movements, change in hormonal behavior and greater rigidity of the the joints.

You might think that we age slower now because of evolution (someone 40 today doesn’t look like someone 40 in the 1960s), but the truth is that Tom Cruiseand many other actors, show that the secret lies in learning to take good care of yourself, and this includes your skin, your hair, and even the clothes you wear.

Tom Cruise, the star of Top Gun: Maverick is still in top form

In an interview, to Cruise asked what he does to stay young, and he replied that he likes to take his kayak out to sea, practice caving and fencing, and complements it with “treadmills, weights…rock climbing, hiking…jogging…” I do so many different activities,” he said according to Men’s Health.

Another aspect is that he usually consumes up to 15 small meals throughout the day, this to never run out of fuel or be too full, allowing him to feed only on what he needs.

In short, Cruise adheres to these five ideas to ensure healthy longevity:

Diet based on a specialized orientation, reduced in carbohydrates. Supposedly he wears a David Beckham-inspired dietabout 1,200 calories. Very heterogeneous physical activity, that is, they practice a wide range of sports. Cultivate and improve interpersonal relationships, encourage networking. He values ​​himself and cultivates moderate vanity. It establishes a positive mentality, that is, it maintains an effective mental attitude in the face of the challenges of daily life.

When the original Top Gun was released in 1986, Tom Cruise was a 24-year-old actor, today he's an action hero at 59.

Failures don’t bring Cruise down, he uses them to pick up the momentum and discover more of his personal skill set. “Never avoid analyzing why something went wrong: make a list of all the reasons why it happened that way as soon as you can,” advises clinical psychologist Abigael San. It can be about a relationship or a weight loss plan, as well as the movie Vanilla Sky.

“Failure leads to inaction. Planning the goals as soon as possible restores the feeling of power and control. If you haven’t gotten a promotion, do your best to find out why.” Cruise he makes sure to have that approach to protect his mental health and avoid stress (which accelerates aging).

How Tom Cruise cares for his skin

In accordance with National Enquirer, Tom Cruise she does not spend on expensive skin treatments, but prefers to use things that are natural and give good results.

What he does is submerge his face in ice water for a few seconds, and after that he applies his skin products, including a good moisturizer, eye cream and some serum.