Hollywood: Famous Actors of Peruvian Origin | Yma Sumac, Isabela Merced EVAT | Cinema and series

Hollywood, the largest film industry, has great artistic figures of Latin origin such as Salma Hayek, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, among others. Thanks to their great talent and effort, these celebrities have been able to make it in the film industry.

In that sense, some Hollywood stars have Peruvian descent. In this article we present you who are the film artists who have Inca origins.

Rose Salazar

Known for her leading role as Alita in “Battle Angel: The Last Warrior”. Rosa Salazar is an American actress with Peruvian roots. Despite the fact that she was born in Washington DC, the artist has commented on feeling identified with her Latin origins.

Benjamin Bratt

Benjamin Bratt is a successful Hollywood film and television actor. He known for the interpretation of him in “Miss Congeniality”, “Moder family”, “The cleaner” Y “Law and order”, the actor has Peruvian origins. On more than one occasion, he has commented that he is proud of his roots.

Benjamin Bratt had a small appearance in the movie “Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme”. Photo: composition LR/ Marvel fandom /SensaCine

Nathalie Kelley

Of Peruvian nationality. Nathalie Kelley is a Hollywood film and television actress. Although she has participated in projects such as “Fast and furious 7”, “Body of Proof”, “The Vampire Diaries” Y “Unreal”, catapulted his acting career when he appeared as the lead in the MV for “Just the way you are”song performed by Bruno Mars.

Nathalie Kelley participated in the music video for “Just the way you are”. Photo: Composition LR/The Movie Datebase/YouTube

isabella moner

Isabela Moner, also known as Isabela Merced, is an American actress and singer. Although she is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, the interpreter has peruvian roots which, on more than one occasion, has been proudly demonstrated. She participated in different Hollywood projects like “Transformers: The Last Knight”, “InstantFamily”, “Dora and the Lost City” Y “Hitman 2″.

Isabela Moner starred in the movie “Dora and the lost city”. Photo: RPP

Henry Ian Cusick

Known for playing Desmond Hume in “lost” and to Marcus Kane in “The 100″, Henry Ian Cusick is a Peruvian actor born in the department of Trujillo. The artist does not hide his roots and has participated in the series “Eat, See, Play Peru”, created by Marca Peru.