Hollywood: Famous Actors of Peruvian Origin | Yma Sumac, Isabela Merced EVAT | Cinema and series
Hollywood, the largest film industry, has great artistic figures of Latin origin such as Salma Hayek, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, among others. Thanks to their great talent and effort, these celebrities have been able to make it in the film industry.
In that sense, some Hollywood stars have Peruvian descent. In this article we present you who are the film artists who have Inca origins.
YOU CAN SEE: Who are the artists that make up the fateful 27 club and how did they die?
Rose Salazar
Known for her leading role as Alita in “Battle Angel: The Last Warrior”. Rosa Salazar is an American actress with Peruvian roots. Despite the fact that she was born in Washington DC, the artist has commented on feeling identified with her Latin origins.
Benjamin Bratt
Benjamin Bratt is a successful Hollywood film and television actor. He known for the interpretation of him in “Miss Congeniality”, “Moder family”, “The cleaner” Y “Law and order”, the actor has Peruvian origins. On more than one occasion, he has commented that he is proud of his roots.
Nathalie Kelley
Of Peruvian nationality. Nathalie Kelley is a Hollywood film and television actress. Although she has participated in projects such as “Fast and furious 7”, “Body of Proof”, “The Vampire Diaries” Y “Unreal”, catapulted his acting career when he appeared as the lead in the MV for “Just the way you are”song performed by Bruno Mars.
isabella moner
Isabela Moner, also known as Isabela Merced, is an American actress and singer. Although she is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, the interpreter has peruvian roots which, on more than one occasion, has been proudly demonstrated. She participated in different Hollywood projects like “Transformers: The Last Knight”, “InstantFamily”, “Dora and the Lost City” Y “Hitman 2″.
Henry Ian Cusick
Known for playing Desmond Hume in “lost” and to Marcus Kane in “The 100″, Henry Ian Cusick is a Peruvian actor born in the department of Trujillo. The artist does not hide his roots and has participated in the series “Eat, See, Play Peru”, created by Marca Peru.