Hollywood: Famous Actors of Peruvian Origin | Yma Sumac, Isabela Merced EVAT | Cinema and series

Hollywood, the largest film industry, has great artistic figures of Latin origin such as Salma Hayek, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, among others. Thanks to their great talent and effort, these celebrities have been able to make it in the film industry.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker