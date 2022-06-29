He is Argentine, he was studying Administration and in his search for something different he ended up in the new Netflix movie

Santiago Kuster Galetto He never thought that one day he would participate in a movie together with important Hollywood actors. However, and by a stroke of fate, the opportunity came to him and today he is pleased to say that he did a scene with Adam Sandler in the new Netflix production, titled Claw. Originally from the province of Entre Ríos, “El Kolo”, as his relatives call him, has been working in the art world for several years and is cataloged as a great basketball fan.

He was born on September 8, 1984, in the city of Paraná. In his childhood and part of his adolescence he lived there together with his parents Alfredo and Ana, and with his brothers Natalia and César. However, when he finished high school, He made the decision to settle in Córdoba, where he became a professional actor. As he usually shows on his social networks with his posts, in all that time he made hundreds of advertisements, animated videos and other types of audiovisual pieces.

Santiago Kuster captured in one of his many jobs as an actor Facebook Santiago Kuster

“In 2008 I was dating a girl, Sami, who was a film student. She made me fall in love with that field. At that time I worked with friends in an advertising agency and I met the director Teodoro Ciampagna. We hit it off and one day he invited me to do a casting. However, at that time I was studying Administration, but acting was latent… I think there is something very strong and it makes things happen, I feel that I had something very strong with the matter of expressing myself artistically”commented in statements with THE NATION.

After obtaining a contact that allowed him to venture professionally into the field, and after presenting himself at the casting, Santiago was selected to act in the Argentine film called Hippolytuswhich premiered in 2011. “That’s when I said: ‘It’s what I want to do, it’s what I like.’ After that I did workshops clown, all the theater courses that came my way and through other people I met they started calling me to do commercials and series. From then on I didn’t stop anymore. I took all kinds of courses”, he recalled.

After obtaining various achievements, Kuster made the decision to pack the bags and settle in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, place where was presented with the opportunity to participate in the brand new film which has the address of Jeremiah Zagar. That moment was key in his professional career. “I came three years ago and a few months. It all came about after taking a course in sommelier of wines in Córdoba, because I always liked the gastronomic issue. When I finished it, on the spot they said there was an opportunity to access internshipsI raised my hand and it was given to me. Randomly he touched me in Mallorca. came with me reel and with all my experience… I came to the island and looked for all the contacts I had related to acting”, he recounted.

Once installed, Santiago sent emails and always kept the hope that an important job would come up. Until the long-awaited day arrived. “I was contacted by the associate of the film Claw, call Palma Pictures. With them I worked as an extra in series, I did several castings for advertisements, but nothing more than that. Nevertheless, Andrés, one of the guys who works there, one day called me to be part of this film. I was selected, and until the moment I agreed to participate in a film with such magnitude I didn’t know I was going to work with Adam Sandler”, he admitted.

On the other hand, he emphasized the moment he knew he was going to share his performance with none other than Sandler, who is in the leading role. “Five days before making the scene I was with a girl who was in charge of the dressing room. At one point I tell him: ‘I don’t know who I’m going to do the scene with’. She looked at me as if to say, ‘Is this a joke?’ And she revealed to me: “It’s with the leading man, Sandler.” There I fell, and After I found out about it, my hand was shaking.”

In relation to the day he performed with the comedian, he said: “We were in a complex, in a stadium where Mallorca plays. They made an appointment for me at an hour, I arrived earlier, I had breakfast, I went to the locker room, to make-up, and finally they called me to set because it was coming. It was an August day, very hot. We shot it at 7:30 p.m. He looked tired, and I was very into character.”

Regarding the link he established with the artist, he explained that he gave him a gift that is related to his favorite sport: The basketball. I gave him a t-shirt Marcelo Milanese, because I know he’s a fan too. She is one that my old man gave me, I washed it, put it in a cellophane paper and I told him that he is the hero of my childhood. He opened it and was grateful, then one of his assistants put it in the truck, “he concluded with an emotional tone.

Just like the passion he shares with the actor, he himself film deals with this theme. It’s about a headhunter traveling to Spain to solve personal problems and, in the middle of their journey, find a basketball player of a lot of ability that he believes is destined to succeed in the NBA. From there, he begins an engaging story wrapped in sports drama.

Santiago Kuster appears in a scene from the movie “Claw” along with Adam Sandler The Coast

In this way, Galetto marked a milestone in his professional history and, in addition to Sandler, he met other high-level artists – who also participate in the film– What Queen Latifah, Maria Botto and Ben Foster. Currently, the production is in the top 1 of the ranking of the most viewed on the streaming platform and garnered endless positive reviews by users.