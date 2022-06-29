Great! Cameron Diaz will return to acting for a Netflix film

After eight years away from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz will return to work as an actress for “Back in Action”, a film for the Netflix platform.

The film will be action and the star will share credits with the African-American Jamie Foxx, with whom he acted in “Any Given Sunday” in 1999. They also worked together in “Annie” in 2014, the last film in which he made an appearance. That year she also made “Sex Tape” and “The Other Woman”.

It was his colleague on the tape who made the announcement on Twitter. The actor recorded a conversation with the 49-year-old blonde where she told him: “I’m very anxious right now, very excited too, but I don’t know how to say it” and shared it on the social network.

In the tweet he wrote: “Cameron, I hope you don’t mind that I recorded this, but there is no going back now. @CameronDiaz and I are ‘Back in Action’, production will start later this year.”

In turn, the star reacted to this action by Foxx in his Instagram stories. “@IAMJAMIEFOXX, only you could bring me back into action! I can’t wait, it will be great », was what she wrote in her update.

It was in 2018 when Cameron Díaz announced his “definitive retirement” from acting; even, on the internet, within his biography she is described as an “exact American actress”, but it seems that she changed her mind.

Seth Gordon will direct the film from a screenplay co-written by him and Brendan O’Brien, however further details have yet to surface. Jamie Foxx will serve as executive producer.

It should be noted that during this break from being in front of the camera, Díaz launched his own brand of wine in 2020, Avaline, but mainly he has devoted himself selflessly to raising his little Raddix.