George Clooney and Julia Roberts, together (and beautiful) in a new movie – Revista Para Ti

They are the most beautiful actors in Hollywood and together they make a dream couple. We are talking about Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Soon we will be able to see together in the movie “Passage to Paradise”, a romantic comedy that promises to be a box office success.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in A Passage to Paradise

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “The Exotic Marigold Hotel”), Roberts and Clooney play two longtime divorced parents who impulsively marry in this new film. When her daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) she goes on a graduate trip to Bali and decides to get married, the two fly to Indonesia to talk her out of making the same mistake they once did.

The film has a release date for October but the trailer is already circulating. Both actors worked together in “Ocean’s Eleven”, the action film by Steven Soderbergh. And now they’re back together for this movie you won’t want to miss.