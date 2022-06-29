George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Julia Roberts’ test to work on ‘Friends’ 0:35

(CNN) — It’s been a while since we last saw Julia Roberts and George Clooney together on the big screen, but they still have their thing.



The stars of “Ocean’s Eleven” are back in a romantic comedy, the first in years for both.

“Ticket to Paradise” casts the actors as exes who come together to try and stop their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a man she just met in Bali.

“Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the film’s trailer as he sees Roberts’ character about to sit next to him on a flight.

“We were only married for five,” replies Roberts’ character, sarcastically.

“I’m counting the recovery time,” says Clooney.

“People often misunderstand the time I haven’t done a romantic comedy as if I don’t want to do one,” Roberts recently told the New York Times Magazine.

“If I had read anything that I considered ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of nonsense, I would have. They just didn’t exist until this movie I just made came along written and directed by Ol Parker,” he said of “Ticket to Paradise.”

The film opens in theaters on October 21.