George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali

Julia Roberts Y George Clooney They are great friends behind the cameras, although we have rarely seen them together in front of them beyond the saga oceans. The last time was six years ago, in Money Monster, in which the chemistry between the two as producer and television presenter, respectively, was already evident. However, now it will be the opposite, to show that chemistry does not exist within a broken marriage.

In journey to paradise, the two legendary Hollywood actors give life to a couple who meet again after several years divorced by chance. Coincidence or what, her young daughter is about to get married in Bali and they both don’t want her to make the same mistake they did when they were young.

To give life to the daughter of both will be Kaitlyn Denver (believe me), who will join her good friend from super nerds Billie Lourd to live an authentic adventure on the island of Indonesia and commit all kinds of crazy things. will go there too Lucas Bravowhich we have seen in Emily in Paris and that here he will embody one of the bachelors from whose gaze Clooney and Roberts have to separate their daughter.

This film, which will hit our theaters on next september 16, it will not only be the reunion between Julia Roberts and George Clooney. It will also be the return of the protagonist of beautiful woman to the romantic comedy, one of the genres that gave him fame but from which he had been away for some time while interspersing roles in more dramatic works such as Wonder, The return Ben’s or the series homecoming. Without a doubt, and judging by the trailer, the actress has felt great about returning to comedy and doing it hand in hand with her good friend Clooney.

