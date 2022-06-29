From a 5-10% weight loss, the complications of obesity remit

As explained by Miguel Salavert, from the Infectious Diseases Unit of Hospital La Fe, in Valencia, “today it is known that, among various cytokines and mediator molecules, interleukin (IL-1) plays a key and central role in triggering this inflammatory cascade, causing a succession of stimuli to increase the appearance and presence of other inflammatory mediators and biomarkers (CRP, IL-6, fibrinogen, D-dimer, ferritin, etc.)”.

“We do not yet know all the details of this network of cytokine mediators and their complex interrelationship. the storm or hurricane of cytokines, cytokine release syndrome, macrophage activation syndrome, etc., is today called by some authors as cytokine drizzle to mark the quantitative and qualitative differential facts with other similar syndromes (septic shock and adult respiratory distress syndrome). Perhaps it is better to talk about hyperinflammation syndrome linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection, in which the Shooting channeled by DAMPs (danger-associated molecular patterns) in COVID-19 stimulates the production and release of these IL-1 alpha directly from the lung, which, by interacting with the cellular receptors of immune cells, triggers part of the inflammatory response”, says Salavert.

In this context, in March 2020, specialists from the San Cecilio Clinical Hospital in Granada decided to use the anti-inflammatory anakinra (an antagonist of the human receptor for IL-1 for the treatment of coronavirus disease, which is pending fixation). of its price and reimbursement in Spain) in the approach to these patients. “Once we observed that COVID-19 was an inflammatory disease triggered by an infectious agent, our multidisciplinary team opted for the early use of anakinra* due to its mechanism of action in the initial phase of inflammation, its ease of administration , as well as its excellent safety profile, and, also, for its possible antifibrotic role”, says Ismael Aomar, internist at this hospital and author of the first doctoral thesis on covid in Spain based on the use of anakinra.

“We saw that there were patients that we could rescue after failing the different lines of treatment used according to the hospital protocol with corticosteroids with or without other immunomodulators. After these initial observations, in which we obtained a high success rate, we think that its early administration in a group of patients (with data of moderate inflammation) could be beneficial to try to avoid the development of respiratory distress syndrome in a high percentage ” adds Aomar. “Furthermore, it was used in elderly patients and/or with important multiple pathologies, also with success and without worsening of their pathologies or interaction with the increasingly frequent polypharmacy.”

In line with this, the phase III study Save More, from the group of the Greek researcher Evangelos L. Giamarelos-Bourboulis, confirmed that early administration of this drug reduced the risk of disease progression by 64% and mortality by 55%. Based on this evidence, anakinra has achieved an indication for use included in the SmPC for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen (low or high flow oxygen) and who are at risk of progressing to chronic heart failure. severe respiratory.

“It is about avoiding this progression, the need for more oxygen support at higher flows or anticipating non-invasive and invasive mechanical ventilation, transfer to critical care units or an ECMO system, as happened so often in the first waves. . The motto of its use would be: the sooner the better”, states Miguel Salavert.

Data ‘in real life’

It is being seen that the drug not only reduces the risk of progression of severity and death at one month in the percentages of the study, “but also reduced the risk of progression to severe respiratory failure or death by 38% on day 14 of the study. Also, add anakinra to the current standard-of-care made it 2.8 times more likely to achieve a global improvement in status clinician”, points out Salavert. “Although the centers that have applied the conclusions of this trial to clinical practice in recent months are analyzing our own experience to obtain real-life results. The first perceptions are favorable, avoiding the evolutionary worsening of the hyperinflammatory syndrome and finding with greater precision the window of opportunity to administer it before 7-10 days of evolution of the disease, between the phase of initial viral infection and the pulmonary one, preceding the the true phase of hyperinflammation.

The dual nature of anakinra also stands out, blocking both IL-1 alpha and beta, and thus achieving a more complete and global effect on the different steps and effectors of the inflammatory cascade. “Perhaps its use at an early stage and in the appropriate way could avoid the longer use of corticosteroids or the need for next-tier anti-inflammatory drugs, such as baricitinib or tocilizumab. There is no contraindication for use or striking interaction with the simultaneous use of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2, such as remdesivir or monoclonal antibodies against protein S (spike) of the virus. It could even have an effect on the prevention of vascular damage, and thrombotic risk, by inhibiting IL-1 alpha. Finally, in the absence of proof live in animal models or in humans, there is speculation about the possibility that those patients in whom anakinra has been used have a lower probability of evolving to post-covid syndromes or forms of persistent covid”, says Salavert.

For his part, Aomar emphasizes that after its early administration in certain patients, clinical stabilization occurs during the first 72-96 hours, and then begins to improve. “In addition, we have the clinical impression that it prevents the pulmonary fibrosis that some patients who have overcome severe SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia develop.” Following the line of research of his thesis, the team in which Aomar participates has two articles pending evaluation for publication: “In one we analyzed our cohort of nearly 350 patients treated with anakinra and SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia, with the aim of seeing how it has been used in real practice, and in the other article we have seen the differences in the clinical outcome between different corticosteroid treatment regimens (methylprednisone adjusted for weight versus dexamethasone 6 mg)”.

Biomarkers and other challenges

Taking into account that SARS-CoV-2 seems to be “here to stay”, could anakinra become a standard therapy for everyone who tests positive for covid? “In my opinion, it will not be and should not be like that,” says Aomar. “In addition, although much progress has been made and there are several theories in this regard, it is currently not clear why some patients develop a hyperinflammatory syndrome and others do not. In addition, it has already been shown, with drugs such as dexamethasone, that its administration in patients without respiratory failure could even worsen the prognosis. Current data does not allow it to be considered as preventative drug”.

Regarding inflammatory biomarkers, Salavert recalls that the Greek research group “After two years of the pandemic, we are still learning about the pathophysiology of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The influence of hyperinflammation in recurrent or intermittent forms of the disease in chronic or chronic forms continues to be investigated and debated. long covid and in the long-term consequences, aspects that have not yet been fully determined”, says Salavert.

Regarding the covid approach in the current scenario, which Salavert defines as a situation of sustained endemicity, with a high percentage (greater than 95%) of the vaccinated population and with a number of patients at risk of severe forms and of being hospitalized. increasingly less, efforts should focus on populations of vulnerable and fragile covid-19 patients and immunosuppressed patients, “whom we should be able to detect very early so that they benefit from therapeutic guidelines in advance, with care formulas without admission ( covid day hospitals), home hospitalization or emergency services prepared to administer early treatment with monoclonal antibodies or direct intravenous antivirals. These strategies have shown a reduction in the relative risk of hospitalization and death of 85 and 87%, respectively”, concludes Salavert.

Anakinra for the treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pending P&R in Spain.

