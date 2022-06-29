Fortnite x Fall Guys – Clash of Crowns event: how to get free prizes

From 06/29/2022 and for a total of twelve days it is available at Fall Guys the event Clash of Crowns. This limited time event allows us to get free in Fortnite the new skin Commander Mancake along with all its accessories. Just below we tell you everything about this new promotion of fortnite season 3:

Clash of Crowns event in Fall Guys: how to participate

The Clash of Crowns event takes place in Fall Guysfree video game and available on all current platforms. To participate, just play Fall Guys normally. These are all the missions available in this game:

Play 10 rounds in any show (0/10) – Reward in Fall Guys: 300 Commendations; Reward in Fortnite: Graffiti Mancake, Candy Mancake

Play 20 rounds in any show (0/20) – Reward in Fall Guys: 500 Commendations; Reward in Fortnite: Love emoticon, Sweet Love

Play 40 rounds in any show (0/40) – Reward in Fall Guys: 800 Commendations; Reward in Fortnite: Waffle iron backpacking accessory

Play 70 rounds in any show (0/70) – Reward in Fall Guys: 1,000 Commendations; Reward in Fortnite: Sweet Bites collection tool

Play 100 rounds in any show (0/100) – Reward in Fall Guys: 1,200 Commendations; Reward in Fortnite: Commander Mancake skin

The Clash of Crowns event asks us to play 100 rounds of any show in Fall Guys

In other words: playing Fall Guys a total of 100 rounds will get 3,800 Commendations in Fall Guys (one of the in-game currencies), and the new Commander Mancake skin along with all its accessories in Fortnite.

These are the rewards that we can get in Fortnite with the Fall Guys event

Please note that we will have to have logged in to Fall Guys with the same Epic Games account with which we play Fortnite so that the rewards of both games are correctly synchronized when completing tasks. Every time we log into Fortnite after completing any mission of the Clash of Crowns event in Fall Guys, we should automatically get the corresponding rewards.

