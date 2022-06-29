Fashion and politics, 10 times in which designers have lined up on the catwalk

Various fashion realities such as Gucci that «It remains firm in its conviction that access to reproductive health care is a fundamental human right […] Today and every day we will continue to fight for women’s rights and freedom for all ”.

It’s still Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Etro and Matthieu Blazy, new creative director of Bottega Veneta who have expressed their great disappointment at the decision that undermines the essential right of freedom. The eco and sporty brand Patagonia, instead, it encourages peaceful protest and has announced that it will cover the costs of travel, accommodation and procedures in case the employees need to travel to another federal state to end a pregnancy.

The fashion universe, as it has often shown over time, therefore, expresses all its disappointment at a political choice that is considered absolutely wrong. Many designers who over the years have expressed their thoughts through highly impacting collections that have become part of the history of costume.

In the gallery we show you 10 fashion shows from the 90s to today with a powerful message linked to socio-political situations of the moment. From protests against Trump, to domestic politics, from women’s battles to the fight against terrorism and the absolute No to war, this is how the fashion system has contributed, at least, to shake consciences. Waiting to understand how the US Supreme Court decision on abortion affects future collections.

