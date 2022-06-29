European box office: Dupieux and Haffner films open ahead of ‘Lightyear’ in France and Germany

In our section dedicated to box office information on the main film markets in the European Union, we address what happened on the weekend of June 15-19 (France), June 16-19 (Germany/Italy) and June 17 -June 19 (Spain). Analyzing Comscore data, we see local titles in France and Germany opening ahead of Lightyear from Pixar.

In FRANCE the box office data is already very estimable. The two films that lead the table are Hollywood Jurassic World Dominion Y Top Gun: Maverickwhich raised 3.8 and 2.7 million euros respectively in the five days between June 15 and 19.

But as always, French cinema has a crucial presence on the billboard. That week the new film by the unclassifiable filmmaker Quentin Dupieux was released, Incroyable mais vraiwhich managed to surpass the almighty Pixar and its Lightyear. The French film entered more than 750,000 euros from the third position while the prequel to the beloved Disney character barely exceeded 460,000 euros. Dupieux’s film, released by Diaphana Distribution, centers on a couple who move to a house in the suburbs and it is the house of their dreams. But the real estate agent warns them that whatever is in the basement could change their lives.

The second local title was Champagne!, in fifth place. Distributed by SND Films, the film achieved 386,000 euros in its second weekend. Directed by Nicolas Vanier, a wildlife film specialist, this is a choral comedy about friendship. It will arrive in Spain from the hand of A Contracorriente Films.

Another debut on the French billboard, beginning its path in seventh position, was Frate, a comedy by Karole Rocher and Barbara Biancardini that has raised 206,000 euros these days. Distributed by I agreedfocuses on a man who, upon the death of his father, finds out that he had an adopted son with whom he must share the inheritance.

The fourth French film in the rankingspecifically in eighth place, is C’est magnifique! a fantasy comedy directed by Clovis Cornillac and featuring the release of UGC Distribution. This film is related to the previous one because it deals with the story of a man who finds out that his parents are not his parents. He wants to know where he comes from but he has never faced society and he doesn’t know the codes.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the Spanish presence. Closing the Top-10 was the Spanish-Argentine co-production Official Competitionpromoted by Mediapro and distributed Wild Bunch in France. In the third week, the film starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Óscar Martínez added another 135,000 euros.

In GERMANYthe first two positions are occupied by the same films, Jurassic World Dominion Y Top Gun: Maverickwith collections of 3.3 and 1.9 million euros respectively in four days.

As in France, a local premiere surpassed Lightyear from Pixar. In this case it was Geschichte der Menschheit – leicht gekürztdirected by Erik Haffner and released by Warner. From third place, with revenues of 522,000 euros, the film tells the story of a professor who explains to some aliens about evolution on Earth. The more he goes into detail, the more aliens get annoyed with the humans.

The German distributor Leonine is responsible in that country for The unbearable weight of a huge talent, starring Nicolas Cage, and which is in sixth place this week. In the eighth square we find the animated film Me and Mia: The Legend of Centopia, distributed by Constantin and that these days achieved 110,000 euros. In this play, Mia discovers that her magic stone is part of an ancient prophecy and she embarks on an exciting journey to islands to fight evil. In Spain, Digital Version is in charge of this production.

In the last positions of the Top-10 and below 100,000 euros at the box office are Immenhof 2 – Das große Versprechen (Leonine) and the French We are made to understand each other (Neue Visionen).

Unlike in the other territories, where Lightyear did not work well in ITALY this film began its journey as the leader of the table, although with modest figures of 783,000 euros. Then there are the aforementioned Jurassic World Dominion Y Top Gun: Maverick.

Before commenting on the first local title, it should be noted that the Japanese anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was in fourth place, with distribution from Nexo Digital. Right after we find Nostalgia, a film by Mario Martone that participated in the Cannes Film Festival. Distributed by jellyfish movie, added 56,611 euros in its fourth week. In seventh place is another film passed in Cannes, Sterno Notte – Part 2directed by Marco Bellocchio and with Lucky Red in charge of distribution.

As to SPAINthe table leads Jurassic World Dominionwith 2.3 million euros in three days, seconded by Lightyearwhich amassed 1.2M on its debut. Top Gun: Maverick complete the podium.

The only Spanish film in the Top-10, in first place, is five wolvesthe debut feature by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, which is distributed by BTeam Pictures and which, in addition to being a critical success, is enjoying excellent maintenance.

Apart from this, we can highlight the presence of some independent distributors. Diamond Films with The unbearable weight of a huge talent in fifth place, Caramel Films with the kitchen brigade and Youplanet with All at once everywhere in seventh place.