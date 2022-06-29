Ephemeris June 29: What is celebrated TODAY

Did you know that the first generation of iPhone was launched on the market on June 29, 2007? 15 years later they would renew it every year and would be one of the best-selling phones worldwide.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this June 29, the most important events around the world.

Saints: Saint Peter and Saint Paul Apostles

International Day of the Tropics

On June 29 of each year the International Day of the Tropicsa date decreed by the United Nations with the aim of recognize the great diversity and potential that these regions have for humanityas well as the great challenges and opportunities that it holds for all the inhabitants of these vast regions.

Tin Tan dies

On June 29, 1973, the Mexican actor, singer, comedian, musician and businessman died. German Valdes “Tin Tan”. He began his career as a radio announcer and later in theaters with the role of “Topillo Tapas”. He acted in more than 100 tapes where he starred Tender zucchini, The mark of the skunk either the king of the neighborhood, among other. He was also a voice actor in various Disney films. in 1943 founded the production company Tin Tan Films and recorded 11 albums.

Katherine Hepburn dies

On June 29, 2003, the American actress died. Katharine Hepburnhas been the only actress to win four Oscars and is one of the most nominated, only surpassed by Meryl Streep. She shot movies like The Lion in Winter, Adam’s Rib, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Tonight Y The queen of Africa. In 1999 the American Film Institute chose her as the most important actress in history.

Other ephemeris of June 29:

in 1900 Nobel Foundation started activitieswhose objective is to recognize the work of personalities who have stood out in fields such as medicine, literature, chemistry and physics, among others.

In 1912 he was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the Mexican composer Jose Pablo Moncayo Garciahis crowning work is Huapangoa work that has crossed the borders of time-space since it is considered the second Mexican National Anthem.

In 1930, the American actor and film producer was born. Bob Evans. He produced hits like Rosemary’s Baby, The Great Gatsby, chinatown, The Godfather either LoveStory.

In 1948 the British musician was born Ian Paice. Hard rock group drummer deep purple, being the only member of the band that has remained in all its formations. He is considered one of the most influential drummers in history, he is one of the few lefties who plays with adapted drums.

In 1956 in the United States, the actress Marilyn Monroe married playwright Arthur Miller.

in 1979 Lowell George passed away guitarist and founder of the group Little Feat. The album Waiting for Columbus It is the best-selling plate of his production with 500 thousand copies with which he reached number 18 on the Billboard Pop Album Chart.

In 1993 the Puerto Rican singer died Hector Lavoeone of the greatest exponents of the salsa movement. He worked alongside Willie Colón and also produced their records. Among the themes that remember him are Juana Peña, Barrunto, Calle Luna, Calle Sol, Juanito Alimaña, Mi gente and La murga, among others.

In 1995 Soda Stereo released their seventh and last album, stereo dreamwhich achieved the 4th position of the 10 best albums of Latin American rock by the magazine rolling stone in 2012.

In 2004 the Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes received the Doctorate Honoris Causa from the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities of the Free University of Berlin, Germany.

In 2007 it goes on sale Apple’s first phonethe iPhone 1st generation.

In 2009 German scientists confirmed the discovery of a new chemical element, which has an atomic weight 227 times more than hydrogen. This super heavy element would occupy the 112th place in the Periodic Table.

In 2009 in the United States, the financier Bernard Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison for his $50 billion fraud.making it the largest scam carried out by a single person and the largest in the history of Wall Street.

In 2011 the Cultural Landscape of the Serra de Tramuntana was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO at the 35th meeting of the World Heritage Committee, held in Paris, France.

In 2013 the actor Ewan McGregor was decorated as an officer of the British Empirethanks to his contribution as a filmmaker and for the charitable work he does.

In 2014 in Mexico before just over 300 people who gathered in the Tulum Mayan Culture Museum Park, in the state of Quintana Roo, the Mexican film was shown Dreaming of Tulumby Tiahoga Rugea film that pays tribute to the Italian Federico Fellini and shows the wonders of the area as a Magical Town with its natural and cultural riches.

