Elsa Pataky, radiant in her pose with her twins and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky is one of the few celebrities what has he achieved keep your personal life away from the cameras and the media, enjoying the family intimacy. However, the premiere of new thor moviestarring her husband Chris Hemsworth, has been the place chosen to show her two twins to the public, Tristan and Sasha.

The smallest of the family got grab all eyes and seduce the cameras. to their eight years, the twins wore a total look black to match that of his parents, with trouser suits, a jacket and sneakers. in the family photo only the eldest daughter India Rose was missingwho did not pose with his parents and siblings.

Although what most caught the attention of the scene was the Spanish actress, who wore a black dress cut out with the top of v-neck sequined fabric. The look once again revealed her impressive physique. And it is that the actress has always proven to be a sports enthusiast, her ally for keeping fit.

In her day to day life, the actress searches at all costs feel comfortable in what you are wearing. However, when posing in front of a photocall, she does not hesitate to be magnificent and dazzle with her toned tanned body.

No less impressive was Chris Hemsworth, who also chose a full black suit for the occasion and who continues to remain attractive at 38 years old.

Currently, the media couple lives in Byron Baya hippy paradise on the east coast of Australia. There the family practices yoga and surfing surrounded by nature, where they enjoy a discreet life and away from the spotlight.