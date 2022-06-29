Elon Musk: What disease does the owner of Tesla suffer from?

Elon Musk has gained worldwide fame for being considered by Forbes magazine as the richest man in the world, but also for being a man with very controversial comments on Twitter. The image of the owner of Tesla is that of someone out of the ordinary, that of a genius in business, so it would be difficult to think that day by day he deals with an illness.

However, no one is safe from health problems and even the most powerful man has also had some battles that he does not talk about and keeps them private, or at least that was until 2021 when the man behind SpaceX spoke for the first time of suffering from Asperger’s syndrome.

Last year, Musk agreed to go to the comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’, something unusual in the millionaire’s schedule, but it made him look more normal than we thought.

“I’m making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host the show…or at least the first to admit it,” she said.

The statement caused a stir, since no one imagined that a man full of privileges would suffer from this condition usually detected in childhood.

What is Asperger syndrome?

Talking about Asperger’s is talking about a neurodevelopmental disorder that is part of the Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). According to the World Health Organization, it is characterized by having some degree of alteration in social behavior, communication and language.

According to the Spanish Autism Confederation, the brain works “in a different way than usual”, since its flexibility of thought and behavior does not fall within the category of what is considered normal.

Although it is probably that this syndrome is the cause of its success, and it is that people with Asperger’s are often considered bright because they resort to logical thoughts and have a higher than average IQ.

In fact, he is not the only famous and millionaire who suffers from this ASD, the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, the activist Greta Thumberg and even the actor Keanu Reeves also experience it closely. Even the character of Sheldon Cooper (not the actor) from the series ‘The Big Bang Theory’ also suffers from it and shows how he lives with it.

Musk has joked about it, saying before, “I know I sometimes say or post weird things, but that’s how my brain works.”

Did you already know that Elon Musk lives with Asperger syndrome?