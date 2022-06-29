Elon Musk surpasses 100 million followers on Twitter

Elon Musk has just crossed the threshold of 100 million Twitter followers, becoming the sixth user of the platform to achieve a nine-figure following. According to SocialBladand, Musk hit the milestone between June 26-27, gaining over 150,000 followers between the two days. And to be exact, Tesla’s CEO now has a whopping 100,059,886 followers.

Elon Musk is the sixth most followed Twitter user in the world

Elon Musk surpasses 100 million Twitter followers, hitting a rather interesting milestone – or two -. Let us remember that the entrepreneur stands for buy the company for $ 44 billion, which could put him in the unique position of being the only leader of a social platform to be able to use it really well. In contrast, the Facebook page of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is basically a feed of press releases. And Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, doesn’t manage his account too differently.

“Use Twitter as intended: as a direct line to his id – commented a reporter from The Verge -. Did he plan to follow up on something he tweeted? Frequently, no. And that’s what makes it so funny … Musk engages in insults, sometimes so intensely that he ends up with libel lawsuits on his hands.“. Clearly, Elon Musk’s competitors don’t seem to have the creative flair of him. Barack Obama it only shares political content. And Rihanna, Katy Perry And Cristiano Ronaldo they clearly have accounts managed by entire teams of social media managers. Justin Bieberfor his part, he may be the only one to manage his Twitter account himself, but he hasn’t shared anything since February 16.

In short, Elon Musk seems to be the only one able to manage his millions of followers. And he has been demonstrating it for a while now.