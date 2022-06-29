EL PAÍS subscribers can enjoy Cibeles de Cine | THE COUNTRY we do

The inauguration of Cibeles de Cine in the CentroCentro space reminds the people of Madrid that summer has already arrived. From this Friday and until September, the Crystal Gallery of the Palacio de Cibeles will screen from classic titles to the latest releases on the billboard. This edition is also special because they return after two years due to the stoppage of the pandemic. EL PAÍS supports this cultural activity for which newspaper subscribers can get tickets.

The movie Cabaret, which turns 50, inaugurates this cycle. One of the most successful musicals in history turned its protagonist, Liza Minnelli, into a cinema icon. From the same year 1972 is another of the great classics that can be seen on the giant screen. The Godfather. Holidays in Rome either the party They will not be missing from the billboard either.

It’s also on the billboard west side story, but in this case it is the 2021 production, directed by Steven Spielberg. The Alley of Lost Souls, Top Gun: Maverick, The Gucci House, The Northman either don’t look up are other of the scheduled titles released in the last year. There will be no shortage of European or Spanish films, such as The good boss, Alcarràs, Five little wolves, Liberty Y I’m going to have a good time; Y relatives, like The Princess Bride, Shrek, Jurassic World: Dominion either Lightyear.

The Crystal Palace also hosts an exhibition by the artist Coco Dávez. The Madrilenian, who mixes painting with photography, has developed a series of pop-style cinematographic portraits.

At the same time, the organization has prepared special activities and thematic events around the scheduled films, such as talks with the artistic teams of the films, as well as humorous talks with Santi Alverú, Iggy Rubín and Paula Púa.