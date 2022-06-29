Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will be the anti-hero version of Superman

Dwayne Johnson will debut in the DC Cinematic Universe as the antihero Black Adam next october. And the producer of the film assures that he has the same level of powers as Superman.

This has been revealed by Hiram García, the president of Seven Bucks Productions and producer of the film starring Johnson, with whom he has already worked on Jungle Cruise. We must not forget that García was one of the producers of the Disney film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the Spanish filmmaker who also captains Black Adam.

In fact, in addition to considering himself a big fan of DC ComicsGarcia’s professional career has always been closely linked to that of Dwayne Johnson since its inception. In fact, they are close friends. Perhaps for this reason, that when the opportunity arose to transfer the character of Black Adam to the big screen, both got down to work on a film that its producer promises “will be very faithful to the comics.”

“The big screen adaptation is going to be very true to the comics. He’s incredibly powerful. I mean regardless of what level class you want to put on him, he’s capable of like you said…lifting 100 tons more easily. You know what?” what do I mean? It is sure that he has powers of the same class as Superman, but they come from magic. Super speed, energy rays, invulnerability, all that, “said the producer in an interview with comic book.

“The whole repertoire of what you can see in the panels and it is a presence that draws the attention of everyone within the DC Universe,” he continued.

But for Garcia one thing is clear, despite the level of powers of superheroes in comics, the winner of any battle in them “comes down to whoever the writer wants to win.”

“I like to say that each character is only as powerful as the author wants them to be. That’s why Batman can beat Superman in a fight. That’s the charm of the narrative if Frank Miller is behind the desk,” he notes.

WONDER WOMAN AND SUPERMAN ARE ON HIS LEVEL

“In our world, Black Adam faces Superman. People like him, Superman, Wonder Woman… that’s the level,” said Garcia, who sees in Black Adam a guy who “doesn’t shrink in the middle of a battle with characters like Superman constantly throwing punches at him”, which, according to him, “gives an idea of ​​what his power is”.

Regarding whether or not other heroes already presented within the UDC will cross the path of the so-called man in black, García assured that “everything is part of a shared universe”, making it clear that, for the moment, they seem to be focused on telling this story.

Of course, Black Adam will not be the only DC Comics character to appear in the film starring Johnson, so will members of the Justice Society.